Newly discovered dinosaur species in the UK nicknamed ‘hell heron’

Ceratosuchops inferodios has been nicknamed ‘hell heron’ for its fearsome predatory habits at shores akin to the modern-day bird.

The Isle of Wight may be a popular tourist spot today, but you wouldn’t find it as welcoming if you visited 125m years ago.

Scientists have discovered and studied fossils of two large meat-eating dinosaur species – known as theropods – on England’s largest island that had long crocodile-like skulls, were about 9 metres long, and weighed between one and two tonnes each.

Belonging to a family of theropods known as Spinosaurids, the two species probably walked the island’s shorelines at the same time in the Early Cretaceous period and fed mainly on fish. They are related to the semi-aquatic giant Spinosaurus known for its sail-like structure.

One of them, Ceratosuchops inferodios, has been nicknamed “the horned crocodile-faced hell heron” for its fearsome predatory habits at shorelines akin to the modern-day bird.

The second specimen, Riparovenator milnerae, has been named after the late British palaeontologist Angela Milner who died in August.

They study was published in the journal Scientific Reports and spans years-long research on dinosaur species in the fossil-rich island Isle of Wight. Last year, researchers working on the island discovered a new species of dinosaur and potentially a whole new genus.

‘Enormous jigsaw’

“This work has brought together universities, the Dinosaur Isle museum and the public to reveal these amazing dinosaurs and the incredibly diverse ecology of the south coast of England 125m years ago,” project supervisor and University of Southampton academic Neil J Gostling told New Scientist.

While one spinosaurid skeleton, belonging to Baryonyx, has been previously unearthed in the UK, the scientists said that the bones found in the Isle of Wight belong to a previously unknown species of dinosaurs.

Chris Baker, team member and academic at the University of Southampton, said: “We found the skulls to differ not only from Baryonyx, but also one another, suggesting the UK housed a greater diversity of spinosaurids than previously thought.”

Discovered near the island’s Brightsone beach over many year, the bones were collected by Brian Foster and Jeremy Lockwood. Lockwood, who is a retired GP and resident of the island, told the Guardian: “We realised after the two snouts were found that this would be something rare and unusual.”

Now doing his PhD in palaeontology, Lockwood had donated his findings to the Dinosaur Isle Museum in the Isle of Wight. “Then it just got more and more amazing as several collectors found and donated other parts of this enormous jigsaw to the museum.”

