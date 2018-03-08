7 Irish-based researchers to celebrate on International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day, the IRC has highlighted just seven amazing women researchers working in Ireland right now.

International Women’s Day has taken on extra importance this year, as just over a month ago marked 100 years of women winning the right to vote, with Ireland and other countries, including Azerbaijan, being some of the first to do so.

So, to mark the occasion, the Irish Research Council (IRC) has launched an infographic highlighting seven amazing women researchers working in Ireland.

Katherine O’Donnell and Laura McAtackney (University College Dublin)

They are investigating women’s crucial involvement in the suffrage, nationalist and workers’ movements of the early 20th century.

Fionnuala Walsh (UCD)

She is researching the long-term impact of the role of Irish women in World War I.

Sally Anne Corcoran (NUI Galway)

She is exploring the impact of women on the protection of human rights in peacekeeping.

Antonia Hart (Trinity College Dublin)

She is examining Irish women’s entrepreneurial and business activities in the years between the Famine and the foundation of the State.

Lorna O’Hara (Maynooth University)

She is working to understand the strategies of 21st-century feminist groups to counter political, social and physical violence.

Eglė Kačkutė (MU)

She is exploring how literary narratives of migrant mothers contribute to a more cohesive, culturally diverse environment.

Commenting on the International Women’s Day 2018 campaign, Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan, TD, said: “As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, I am delighted that the IRC is showcasing the work of the excellent researchers we fund in this area. This infographic demonstrates the influence of women over a century of change.”

Peter Brown, director of the IRC, added: “International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity to recognise the excellent standard of the researchers we fund across all disciplines. Their work helps us, as a society, to develop progressively into the future.”