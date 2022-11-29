Irish scientists lead discovery of 350m year-old fossil sea urchins

The fossil sea urchins find has potential to reveal important information about the nature of seafloor communities during the Carboniferous period.

Scientists from University of Galway’s School of Natural Sciences have discovered a group of fossil sea urchins on the coast of south-east Ireland.

The discovery is a hugely significant one for Irish palaeontology and the fossils themselves are very well preserved. They were discovered preserved on a limestone surface near the shore on the Hook Head peninsula in Co Wexford.

The fossil sea urchins still have their spines attached, which is unusual as these usually fall away when the creature dies.

The group of 200 fossils occupied a very small part of the rocky surface at Hook Head that was in danger of being lost to coastal erosion. The scientists, led by University of Galway researchers, recovered the specimens.

The initial discovery of the fossils was made by Dr Nidia Álvarez-Armada. “I initially discovered these fossil sea urchins on a rocky coastal outcrop when I was surveying the geology of Hook Head peninsula for my undergraduate Bachelor of Science thesis at University of Galway.”

She said she was “completely astonished by both the sheer number of fossil specimens present and also their exceptional preservation.”

“The significance of the find was instantly apparent and I immediately began mapping and recording the shape, size and position of each individual urchin on the rock surface. This work took several weeks to complete, but it was important to carefully document the fossil find in as much detail as possible.”

The discovery site is protected under law and approval for the recovery of the fossils was granted by several state agencies, as well as the local landowner. Following the successful removal of the fossils Álvarez-Armada and her team entrusted the piece of rock they were found on to the National Museum of Ireland for conservation and further study.

The palaeontologist went on to co-author a report on the fossils in the Irish Journal of Earth Sciences, which is published by the Royal Irish Academy.

One of the scientists who peer-reviewed the paper remarked called the discovery one of the “most exceptional and striking fossil finds in the last century.”

Dr John Murray, School of Natural Sciences, University of Galway, echoed these comments, adding that “The significance of this discovery was such that all of the members of the rescue team willingly volunteered their time and expertise to travel to Hook Head to help salvage the fossil-bearing slab.”

Murray supervised Álvarez-Armada’s project and co-authored her study. “The Hook Head urchins must have been buried quite quickly after they died, with little or no post mortem disturbance; however, it remains unclear why they congregated in such large numbers at this location on that ancient seafloor,” he said.

