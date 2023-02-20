Dublin to host major European medtech conference for the first time

Medtech Forum will see approximately 1,200 medtech stakeholders from Europe register for the event in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Towards the end of May, Europe’s medtech stakeholders will descend on Dublin as the city hosts one of the sector’s major summits from 30 May to 1 June.

The Medtech Forum will take place in The Convention Centre in Dublin. The event is hosted by MedTech Europe in co-operation with the Irish Medtech Association.

Ireland’s status as a global medtech hub is undisputable. The country is a base for major multinational medtech companies such as Boston Scientific, as well as smaller innovative medtech start-ups and spinouts.

Up to 1,200 business leaders are expected to register for the Medtech Forum in The Convention Centre. They will have the chance to discuss and showcase the latest international trends in healthcare.

Stakeholders will also be discussing how to shape policies in the medtech sector.

Oliver Bisazza, chief executive officer of MedTech Europe, said: “Europe is the world’s second-largest medtech market worth €150bn, and spanning 34,000 companies which employ more than 800,000 people.”

“Our mission is to make innovative healthtech available to more people, while helping healthcare systems move towards a sustainable path. We believe that the depth and breadth of the industry here from disruptive start-ups to the world’s top medtech companies means that Europe can use its shared expertise to improve healthcare.”

Bisazza said that he and his colleagues looked forward to bringing together industry leaders, innovators and investors to “Ireland’s global medtech hub” for the 2023 edition of the conference.

According to Dr Sinead Keogh, Ibec head of sectors and director of the Irish Medtech Association, the Irish medtech sector is “arguably the most innovative in Europe.”

Keogh said that the pandemic saw the medtech sector here really prove its mettle. “More than 15,300 patent applications were filed with the European Patent Office in 2021,” she said.

“The Irish medtech community has been a driver of innovation with patents granted to Irish companies almost doubling from 2017 to 2020, making it stand out as fifth in the world for medical patents, per capita,” said Keogh.

More information on this year’s Medtech Forum is available on its website.

