Weekend takeaway: A hitchhiker’s guide to a galaxy of great sci-tech

Buzzing from a great BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2018, read about everything from science to entrepreneurship.

This year’s BTYSTE showcase has seen the highest number of girls qualifying in its history. Dr Claire O’Connell spoke to organiser Mari Cahalane.

Ireland’s young people continue to impress at this year’s BTYSTE event.

From AI to CRISPR, we learned some truly startling realities on day two of BTYSTE 2018.

The sheer variety and depth of projects at BTYSTE 2018 is a testament to young people’s imagination and curiosity.

From soaring success in business to missed opportunities and why you must always write everything down, Virgin founder Richard Branson spoke candidly about his life as an entrepreneur.

In Wicklow, Richard Branson cut the ribbon on the world’s first permanent visitor centre dedicated to climate change. Dr Claire O’Connell went to the launch.

This week in Careers, we explored the different facets of skill-building, and examined why skills are key to weathering the future of work.

Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook a friendlier place.

PwC’s Dennis Brown says consumers around the world are ready to embrace AI and robotics for their healthcare needs.

Network investment a priority for the future, says head of Network Max Gasparroni.