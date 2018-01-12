INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: A hitchhiker’s guide to a galaxy of great sci-tech


Dr Norah Patten (centre), astronaut-in-training, with students Clara Bermingham from Divine Word Marley Grange, Dublin, Niamh Carolan - Magh Ene College, Bundoran Co Donegal, Tierna Maguire, Our Ladys Bower, Westmeath, and Mylene Hayes, St Mary’s Glasnevin, Dublin, at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2018. Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Buzzing from a great BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2018, read about everything from science to entrepreneurship.

Meet the woman running the show at BT Young Scientist

mari-cahalane

Mari Cahalane, head of BTYSTE. Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

This year’s BTYSTE showcase has seen the highest number of girls qualifying in its history. Dr Claire O’Connell spoke to organiser Mari Cahalane.

Renewable bitcoin mining and insects for dinner at BT Young Scientist

Patrick Sheridan from Méanscoil na mBráithre in Clare, who is looking into sustainable bitcoin mining. Image: Connor McKenna

Ireland’s young people continue to impress at this year’s BTYSTE event.

BT Young Scientist: Just how filthy are pedestrian-crossing buttons?

BT Young Scientists day two

Transition-year student Timothy McGrath from Killorglin Community College, Co Kerry. His project uses CRISPR-Cas9 to help create potable water for developing countries. Image: Connor McKenna

From AI to CRISPR, we learned some truly startling realities on day two of BTYSTE 2018.

Positive thinking about robots, nature and lawnmowers

BTYSTE 2018 day 1: Positive thinking about robots, nature and lawnmowers

Megan Freeney, Sarah Hennessy and Eah O’Gorman from St Mary’s Secondary School, Co Tipperary.

The sheer variety and depth of projects at BTYSTE 2018 is a testament to young people’s imagination and curiosity.

Virgin’s Richard Branson reveals the highs and lows of an entrepreneur’s life

Virgin founder Richard Branson at Virgin Media’s offices in Dublin. Image: Julien Behal

Virgin founder Richard Branson at Virgin Media’s offices in Dublin. Image: Julien Behal

From soaring success in business to missed opportunities and why you must always write everything down, Virgin founder Richard Branson spoke candidly about his life as an entrepreneur.

Can this Cool Planet Experience change the conversation on climate change?

Richard Branson cuts the ribbon on Cool Planet Experience in Wicklow

Richard Branson (centre) cuts the ribbon on Cool Planet Experience in Wicklow. Image: Justin Mac Innes/Jason Clarke Photography

In Wicklow, Richard Branson cut the ribbon on the world’s first permanent visitor centre dedicated to climate change. Dr Claire O’Connell went to the launch.

Which skills are most important for the workers of the future?

Which skills are most important for the workers of the future?

Retraining will be vital for the future of work. Image: GaudiLab/Shutterstock

This week in Careers, we explored the different facets of skill-building, and examined why skills are key to weathering the future of work.

Facebook’s major update: 5 things you need to think about

Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook a friendlier place.

5 disruptive technologies we can embrace in healthcare

5 disruptive technologies we can embrace in healthcare

Image: Chinshoen/Shutterstock

 

PwC’s Dennis Brown says consumers around the world are ready to embrace AI and robotics for their healthcare needs.

2017 was a milestone year for 4G and NB-IoT, says Vodafone network chief

2017 was a milestone year for 4G and NB-IoT, says Vodafone network chief

Vodafone Ireland head of networks, Max Gasparroni. Image: Vodafone

Network investment a priority for the future, says head of Network Max Gasparroni.