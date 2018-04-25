Which 22 Irish-based researchers have won €13.7m in SFI funding?

SFI and the Government have announced a substantial investment in researchers amounting to almost €14m in several key research areas.

A total of 22 researchers have been awarded a total of €13.7m as part of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Career Development Award Programme, which supports Ireland’s research talent pipeline by funding excellent researchers still in the early stages of their scientific career.

As many researchers will know, securing funding is always one of the greatest challenges of their careers, but for these group of Irish-based researchers, they are securing close to €500,000 each, or more in some cases.

The awards will contribute to the advancing research in areas such as energy, materials, environment, technology, and health.

Among the research awardees this year, two received co-funding from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

While the topics covered by the funding are far-ranging, some of them include potentially identifying new ways of preventing and treating breast and prostate cancer; enhancing epilepsy diagnosis, prediction and treatment; and collaboration with NASA to advance gamma-ray observations and improve our understanding of gravitational waves.

Next-generation LEDs

Speaking of the awardees, Prof Mark Ferguson, director general of SFI said: “This programme helps those researchers develop the skills and experience necessary to lead Ireland’s future research in areas such as health, energy, materials and technology.

“The projects have been selected following a rigorous competitive international merit review process. I look forward to witnessing the positive impacts that these projects will have for Ireland and wish each awardee every success in their continued scientific research and careers.”

The largest single recipient of funding was Stefan Schulz of the Tyndall National Institute in Cork who – with co-funding from SEAI – received €585,620.

His proposal focuses on the on the semiconductor family gallium nitride and indium nitride and their respective alloys and will provide theoretical guidance for the design of energy-efficient, next-generation optoelectronic devices for solid state lighting, such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

The full list includes: