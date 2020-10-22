€700,000 awarded to 12 researchers to work with State bodies

12 researchers will receive more than €700,000 from SFI to collaborate with State bodies on a variety of research projects.
Today (22 October), Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, announced 12 research awards under the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Public Service Fellowship programme.
With total grant funding in excess of €700,000, the programme offers academic researchers an opportunity to be seconded to Government departments, agencies and the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service to work on specific collaborative research projects.
In doing so, SFI and the Government aim to foster innovation within the public sector by encouraging more data-driven and evidence-based approaches, with fellowships lasting between three and 12 months.
“I am delighted to support the SFI Public Service Fellowship initiative, which will contribute to the Government’s objective of promoting a culture of innovation through collaboration, knowledge exchange and the development of data-driven and evidence-based solutions,” Harris said.
“The successful researchers will play a pivotal role in enhancing collaboration between the research community and Government for the benefit of society.”
Researchers from six institutions
Researchers from six higher education institutes will be taking part, including the University of Limerick (UL), University College Dublin (UCD), University College Cork (UCC), Trinity College Dublin (TCD), the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) and NUI Galway.
Projects will include research into the economic, social and ethical implications of drones, the development of geothermal energy in Ireland, and using blockchain in public services.
SFI’s director for science for society, Dr Ruth Freeman, added that the programme “recognises the importance of connecting the Irish research community with public sector organisations to help inform new policy and improve the services that they deliver”.
The researchers announced to receive funding are:
Dr Claire McKenna, TCD
Hosted by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science
Dr Áine Ní Léime, NUI Galway
Hosted by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth
Prof David Lewis, TCD
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Dr Boris Galkin, TCD
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Dr Cormac Ó’Coileáin, TCD
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Dr Nicholas Vafeas, UCD
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Prof Rónán Kennedy, NUI Galway
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Dr Tim Jacquemard, RCSI
Hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Library and Research Service
Dr Fatemeh Ahmadi Zeleti, NUI Galway
Hosted by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform
Dr Kosala Yapa Mudiyanselage, NUI Galway
Hosted by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform
Prof Kevin Burke, UL
Hosted by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland
Dr Mary O’Connell-Motherway, UCC
Hosted by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland