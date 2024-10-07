Cybersecurity company to create 50 new jobs in Ireland

Expel’s expansion into Ireland will see the creation of a fully remote workforce and is the latest step in the company’s bid to further its presence in the EMEA region.

Virginia-based managed detection and response (MDR) services provider Expel, has today (7 October) announced plans to establish a fully remote team of 50 in Ireland, as part of its EMEA expansion strategy.

The company has received support from IDA Ireland and intends to hire for 50 highly-skilled cybersecurity positions over the next three years. Expel was founded in 2016 and aims to build cyber resilience and minimise risk, serving a broad range of industries, such as aviation, technology and professional sports.

Expel first expanded into the EMEA region in late 2022, becoming available to costumers in Ireland, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands.

The company’s latest plans for Ireland indicate the country’s reputation as a global hub for technology and cybersecurity innovation.

“Ireland offers the rare mix of a world-class technology infrastructure, a highly talented workforce and a cybersecurity culture that aligns with our own, making our decision to invest in growing our team there an easy one,” said Cat Starkey, chief technology officer of Expel.

Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Emer Higgins, TD, welcomed the investment into Ireland’s growing cybersecurity sector. “The establishment of Expel’s remote workforce, creating 50 new high-quality jobs, demonstrates the strength of Ireland’s position as a hub for innovation and digital expertise,” she said.

“This commitment not only reinforces our reputation as a leader in the tech industry but also provides valuable opportunities for skilled professionals across the country. We look forward to supporting Expel’s continued success and growth in Ireland.”

Last month, US revenue growth management platform Chargebee officially opened its new Dublin premises, amid their ongoing expansion into the European market and efforts to bring its Dublin-based workforce up to 50 professionals.

