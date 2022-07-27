Teal coloured door with number 16 on it in gold lettering.
16 companies hiring analysts in Ireland right now

3 hours ago

From Waterford to Belfast and Galway to Dublin, there are plenty of analytics jobs available in different sectors across the country.

Working in analytics requires skills such as a strong attention to detail, a love of numbers and a knack for communication.

Broadly speaking, analysts need to interpret and make sense of complex data in a digestible manner. So it’s the perfect mix of a career that requires both hard technical skills and soft skills.

According to Accenture’s Andrew Poole, you’ll never be bored with a job in analytics. He told SiliconRepublic.com this week about his role as a principle data scientist with the professional services company. No day is typical, he said.

Analytics is also a varied field and there are a number of different career paths available depending on your specific interests, according to Fidelity Investments’ Fiona Veazey.

Luckily, there are plenty of analytics jobs available in Ireland at the moment. From fintechs to pharma companies, here are some of the many businesses hiring analysts right now.

Accenture

The professional services giant is recruiting for several analytics roles, including a data analyst and a cloud compliance analyst.

Accenture has offices all over the world, specialising in digital, cloud and security solutions. In Ireland, it has offices in Dublin and announced plans last year for a new regional hub in Munster.

Aon

Multinational financial services firm Aon has around 50,000 employees in 120 countries across the world.

It is hiring in Ireland for analytics roles such as investment analyst and senior systems analyst. The company has bases in locations including Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

Avanade

Seattle-headquartered Avanade was founded as a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft, providing IT consulting and services focused on the Microsoft platform to clients.

In Ireland, it is hiring a cloud operations analyst at the minute to join its team. The company has bases in Cork and Dublin.

Aga Wiszniewska. Image: Avanade

BearingPoint

Amsterdam-based BearingPoint is looking to build out its Irish operation in Dublin, where it currently employs 260 staff.

The management and technology consultancy recently said it was hiring more than 100 new staff in Ireland over the coming months. This recruitment drive will include analytics roles.

Citi

The financial services company has its European headquarters in the Irish capital. It has a presence in Ireland dating back to 1965 when it was one of the first foreign banks to open here.

These days, Citi Ireland is looking to fill roles such as apps dev tech lead analyst and IT lead business analyst.

Fidelity Investments

The Boston-headquartered financial services multinational has an expanding tech presence in Ireland.

Fidelity is hiring a data analyst, tech risk analyst and multiple system analyst roles in Galway and Dublin.

Lorna Martyn, Head of Technology, Fidelity Investments. Picture by Shane O'Neill, SON Photographic.

Idiro Analytics

Dublin-based Idiro Analytics is on the lookout for data scientists, data analysts, data engineers and data visualisation experts.

The company said in May that it planned to create 30 new jobs by the end of next year. Founded in 2003, the homegrown business has clients in finance, telecoms, pharma, technology, e-commerce and healthcare.

KPMG

A professional services firm specialising in tax, auditing, deals advisory and consulting, KPMG has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Belfast.

The company is currently looking to fill roles such as technical business analyst, software development and technology business analyst.

Mastercard

Mastercard recently opened the doors of its new European tech hub in Dublin.

The payments tech company is recruiting for data analytics roles in network operations as well as a site IT product analyst and a senior acceptance technical optimisation analyst.

Merck

German science and tech company Merck revealed in May that it had selected Cork as the base for its largest ever investment in its life sciences business. It plans to pump €440m to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the county, in a move that will create more than 370 new jobs by 2027.

Roles currently on offer at Merck in Ireland include lab analysts and microbiological analysts.

MSD

MSD has operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Meath and Tipperary in Ireland, employing around 3,000 people.

The biotech company is hiring a manufacturing data analyst and site IT product analyst.

Nitro

Nitro makes software that enables clients to create, edit, convert and sign PDF documents. Its EMEA headquarters are located in Dublin city.

Dublin is one of its nine global hubs, while its headquarters are in California. Nitro is currently recruiting a business systems analyst here.

PublicRelay

US company PublicRelay has its EU headquarters in Dublin, but is hiring associate analysts for its new south-east media analytics centre based in Waterford.

The company provides clients with media monitoring and analytics services. It announced it was setting up a hub in Waterford in May, a move it said would create 40 new jobs over the next two years.

PwC

Professional services firm PwC has offices in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Limerick and Galway. It provides tax, assurance and advisory services to clients around the world.

At the moment, the company is hiring for roles such as technical business analyst

Version 1

The Dublin-headquartered IT company is looking to fill positions such as application support analyst, as well senior business analyst roles in its digital development and architecture department.

Version 1 was founded in 1996. It has offices in the capital, as well as Cork and Belfast.

Viatris

Viatris was established through a merger between Mylan and Pfizer subsidiary Upjohn. The Pennsylvania-headquartered pharma company has bases in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

It is currently hiring for QC analyst, data quality analyst and data analyst roles in Ireland.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O'Dea

16 companies hiring analysts in Ireland right now
