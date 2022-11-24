Irish events agency to hire 30 as part of the expansion of its tech services

Avcom recently recently established a new design department that includes animators and motion graphics specialists.

Irish-based event production agency Avcom is growing its team as part of a €3m expansion plan. The company is hoping its jobs and investment strategy will more than double its revenues by the end of 2024.

Avcom is hiring 30 people over the next two years, with roles available in tech, design, production, sales, administration and logistics.

It currently employs 44 people and brings in more than €5m in revenue annually. The business hopes to increase this to €12m.

Initially established as an audio-visual production agency in 1980, Avcom has since added to its tech offering and now does technical production, set design, video and content creation, as well as audio-visual services.

It recently established a new design department that includes animators and motion graphics specialists. The company expects this will enable it to increase creative revenue streams, while also appealing to clients looking for a full service from one provider.

The enhancement of its services has enabled Avcom to win large public tender projects, as well as multinational contracts across Europe, the UK and US. It has also gained new domestic clients and it has been able to increase its services to existing clients.

These clients include Fáilte Ireland, Croke Park Meetings and Events, PepsiCo, PwC and Opel.

Paul Murphy, managing director, Avcom, said that the aftermath of Covid-19 had necessitated a change in the events industry.

“Events and people have changed. The aftermath of Covid has put a greater focus on work/life balance and event organisers need to ensure that they are giving people something special in exchange for their time; a truly immersive experience that will stay with the attendee long after the event has finished.”

He said that this is an “exciting time for the future of Avcom as well as the events industry.”

“Our focus on, and knowledge of, design and technology is helping us to win major contracts in Ireland and across the globe. Now, we will expand our team to support and drive further success and build on our reputation as a game-changer in the events industry.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.