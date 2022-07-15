US SaaS company Diligent opens new Galway office, with 50 vacant roles

Diligent’s new office is located on Bonham Quay. It is looking to fill flexible work roles such as solutions engineer and project manager.

New York-headquartered SaaS platform Diligent has said it has 50 roles to fill at its newly opened office in Galway city.

The company provides clients with software for their governance, risk, compliance and ESG needs. Diligent first set up its Irish operation in Galway in 2020, hiring 200 people. The city was designated as Diligent’s European hub, with around half of its European business to be conducted from it.

Today (15 July), the company is celebrating the official opening of its new office in Galway’s Bonham Quay complex, which is located on the docks in the city. Diligent has exceeded its initial hiring targets for Galway since 2020. It has hired 275 people, and there are 50 additional roles to be filled.

These roles include project manager, sales development representative, lead product designer, solutions engineer and tech customer support specialist.

Ruairí Conroy, Diligent’s Galway site leader, described today’s news as proof of the company’s commitment to Galway and the wider region.

During the pandemic, Diligent operated remote-first like the majority of workplaces. Its new office has been designed to facilitate hybrid and flexible ways of working.

The company will continue to offer a flexible work approach for employees while also encouraging staff to avail of the new facilities at Bonham Quay. The multi-storey building includes green spaces, breakout terraces and a roofscape with views of the city. It will also be one of the first developments in Ireland to adhere to the One Planet Living sustainability framework.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD said he was pleased to see the company offer flexible working options for staff, adding that “remote working is here to stay”.

The new office will play a big role in Diligent’s global operations and driving long-term business growth, according to CEO Brian Stafford.

Speaking of the opening of the office, Stafford said the hub would be “an innovation engine” for the company across Europe and beyond.

“We are delighted to expand our footprint in Galway. Our new office will enable us to continue to attract the best talent, putting us in a strong position to empower leaders with the technology, insights and connections they need to drive greater impact and lead with purpose,” he added.

Galway is not the only Irish location Diligent has been making moves in. It acquired Limerick-based sustainability and ESG reporting software company Accuvio last year.

Diligent has operations in more than 130 countries worldwide. Its software is used by 1m people and more than 700,000 board members and leaders.

For more information on the jobs available at Diligent, see the company’s website.

