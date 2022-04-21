Smart-kitchen software company Fresco to double its Irish workforce

Fresco, which recently rebranded from Drop, raised $20m in funding and now plans to increase its Dublin team from 50 to 100 staff members.

Dublin-headquartered software company Fresco plans to double its Irish workforce, creating 50 new jobs over the next two years.

The jobs news comes as the company has secured $20m in Series B funding. Recruitment will initially focus on product, engineering, design and security roles, but will expand across the board in the coming months.

Founded in 2012 as Drop, the Irish company has now rebranded as Fresco. It specialises in smart-kitchen software and has partnerships with companies such as home appliances giant Bosch.

Its cross-brand platform, Fresco KitchenOS, can control smart appliances from a variety of well-known brands such as Kenwood, Bosch, LG Electronics and Thermomix. The Fresco app can also be used to help cooks access recipes.

As well as its 50 employees in Ireland, Fresco has a team in Spain.

Its latest Series B funding round was led by appliance companies Instant Brands, Vorwerk and a third brand that will be announced later as part of a new partnership. All of the company’s existing venture investors also participated.

As well as creating new jobs, Fresco intends to use its latest funding on expanding its digital platform.

“Technology in this field is advancing at a lightning pace and we’re delighted to be at the heart of it,” said Fresco CEO and co-founder Ben Harris.

“We know that every kitchen has appliances from different brands. Now through this Fresco platform, our partners are forming alliances across the whole kitchen,” he added.

In 2020, the company then known as Drop raised €11.85m in its Series A funding round. That round was led by Alpha Edison and Morpheus Ventures, with participation from Dublin-based Act Venture Capital. Existing investors Alsop Louie Partners, Richmond Market Ventures and Digital Irish Angels also participated.

For more information on the roles open at Fresco, see its website. It is currently hiring for a range of engineers and other tech positions.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.