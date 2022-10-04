Four men stand on a roof with a cityscape behind them.
From left: Invest NI interim CEO Mel Chittock, Globalization Partners CEO Bob Cahill, Northern Ireland economy minister Gordon Lyons, and Globalization Partners chief finance officer Simone Nardi. Image: Invest NI

Globalization Partners creates 75 roles in new Northern Ireland tech team

3 hours ago

The employment tech company, which also has a growing base in Galway, will be hiring for a range of engineering jobs.

Globalization Partners is establishing a tech team in Northern Ireland with 75 positions.

The US company develops technology to help companies hire anyone, anywhere. Its platform covers recruitment management, onboarding, benefits administration, payroll, time and expense management, and help desk services.

It established its European headquarters in Galway in 2020, and announced plans earlier this year to double its staff headcount in Ireland as it eyes global growth.

In Northern Ireland, Globalization Partners has already recruited for 25 of the new positions. It plans to have created 75 roles by mid-2024 as part of a multimillion-pound investment in the region.

These will include engineering jobs alongside support roles in UX, DevOps, testing and project management.

At the moment, the company is advertising for a range of software engineering roles in Northern Ireland. It will have a hybrid working model, with opportunities for remote working.

“As a technology-first company, our engineering and development team is strategically significant, providing the platform on which our business operates,” said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer at Globalization Partners.

“Our global technology team in Northern Ireland will lead on all future technical development projects for our business worldwide. We are offering quality positions with interesting engineering work along with a potential career path.”

Natarajan added that the company will be looking to recruit from graduate roles to senior positions. It will also be offering some intern positions in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s economy minister Gordon Lyons recently visited the Globalization Partners office in Boston to meet with its senior executives.

“I am now pleased to announce that they have selected Northern Ireland to expand its global tech team to sustain its business growth,” Lyons said.

“Our highly educated workforce, underpinned by the high-quality graduates from our universities and colleges, continues to be what attracts investment here.”

