Integrity360 to create 200 jobs over the next three years

The news comes amid an €8m investment in a new Dublin-based security operations centre.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has invested €8m in a new security operations centre (SOC) based in the Termini building in Sandyford.

As part of the investment, the company will create approximately 200 roles over the next three years, 50 of which will be based in Ireland. The majority of these roles will be for cybersecurity consultants, analysts and architects.

The new facility spans 16,000 sq ft and comprises the SOC and seven customer suites, as well as a training and innovation centre. It will be Integrity360’s largest SOC.

Currently, Integrity360 employs close to 100 people in Ireland and around 500 across the wider group. It has three others SOCs in Sofia, Stockholm and Naples as well as offices in the UK, Bulgaria, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Lithuania and Ukraine.

Integrity360’s chief executive and chair, Ian Brown, said the investment is another significant step in the company’s growth plans. “It will allow us to further strengthen our position across Europe and the UK as a leading cybersecurity specialist,” he said.

The investment follows a number of acquisitions by the cybersecurity group in recent years. In February 2022, the company snapped up fellow cybersecurity player Caretower. In May 2023, it acquired NetSecure helping it expand to the Nordic region. And just over a month ago, the company added Advantio to its portfolio, bringing the group’s expected revenues for this year to more than €115m.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said Integrity360 is an Irish indigenous company that has “grown and developed to compete on a global scale”.

“The announcement today of 200 new jobs globally with 50 based here in Dublin shows that Ireland is to the forefront of development and innovation in the cybersecurity space,” he added.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the company has gone from strength to strength. “It is a testament to the vision and hard work of the team that this Irish company has grown to be a significant international player in the growing cybersecurity sector working with global brands.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.