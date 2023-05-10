Integrity360 expands to the Nordics with NetSecure deal

The cybersecurity companies expect to reach combined sales of roughly €110m this year, while Integrity360 plans more acquisitions in ‘major geographic markets’.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has acquired NetSecure for an undisclosed amount, giving it a new platform and a means to expand in the Nordic region.

The combined group expects to reach sales of roughly €110m this year, while Integrity360 plans to push forward more acquisitions as part of its growth strategy.

Founded in 2015, NetSecure employs 40 people and offers various cybersecurity products and services. The core of its services is its cyber defence centre, which includes incident response tools, monitoring teams and testing to review the existing security within organisations.

Netsecure founder and MD Jan Lindblom said the Integrity360 deal will continue the Swedish company’s growth journey and allow it to “cover additional markets within the Nordics”.

“Our skills combined with those of Integrity360 will provide an extension of our portfolio of professional, support and managed services,” Lindblom said. “This is great news for employees, customers and partners.

“Our two companies are highly complementary, with common strengths in cyber infrastructure and SIEM technologies.”

All of Netsecure’s staff will be retained in the new deal, bringing Integrity360’s staff numbers to roughly 360.

Integrity360 provides a range of professional, support and managed cybersecurity services and has been on a path of expansion in recent years. In 2017, it snapped up IT security specialist Metadigm.

In 2021, Integrity360 received a major strategic investment from London-based private equity firm August Equity as part of a growth and expansion plan that aims to build its brand internationally.

The company went on a hiring spree across Ireland and the UK following the funding boost. In February 2022, Integrity360 acquired fellow cybersecurity player Caretower, supporting its expansion in the UK and Bulgaria.

Integrity360 executive chair Ian Brown said the Netsecure acquisition is a “significant milestone” that will expand its services throughout the Nordic region. Brown said the group will also expand into “other major geographic markets” this year.

“Our resources and track record are now considerable with more than 250 cybersecurity engineers, analysts, consultants and specialists,” Brown said.

