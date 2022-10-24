Newry data analytics consultancy ISx4 to create 39 new jobs

ISx4’s partners include the Irish Olympic team, HSBC, IBM, First Derivatives and the European Space Agency.

ISx4, a data analytics consultancy start-up based in Newry, is investing more than £4.8m in its team. The investment will create 39 new jobs, as well as providing skills development for the company’s staff.

Nine of the jobs are already in place. According to its LinkedIn profile, ISx4 follows a hybrid work model for all employees.

Some of the start-up’s current clients and partners include the Irish Olympic team, HSBC, IBM, First Derivatives and the European Space Agency.

The company uses data science, AI and machine learning to provide its clients with insights about their business.

“Our services help our clients move from hindsight through insight to foresight,” said Kielty Hughes, CEO of ISx4.

Hughes added that the company was investing significantly in cloud technologies, which enable it to deliver real-time insights “in diverse areas from strategic environmental safety to elite sporting organisations, such as the Irish Olympic team”.

“We help our clients achieve their goals and influence their own bottom line business outcomes, through use of advanced data analytics and the modelling of their own data.”

Hughes also said that ISx4 uses local talent to grow its team as part of its “strategic objective of delivering high tech data science services to the global economy”.

As well as its Newry headquarters, the business has offices in Dublin, New York and London.

ISx4 has been working with Invest NI since 2020, with the organisation helping the company to grow and build working partnerships.

According to George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI, ISx4 is already “recruiting at pace” for Newry.

“Its skills investment will increase the team’s core capability so that it can build on the success it’s achieved to date throughout all of Europe,” added McKinney.

It is expected that once all of the jobs are in place they will contribute £2m of additional annual salaries to the local economy.

ISx4 is not the only company to announce hiring plans for Northern Ireland with Invest NI. Derry engineering business Hutchinson Engineering is also creating 39 jobs in the region.

More information on working at ISx4 can be found on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.