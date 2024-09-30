Ardanis Technologies to create 20 new jobs to develop AI product

Half of the new jobs will be based in Ireland and will include roles in sales, marketing, support and AI technology.

Irish software and digital consulting company Ardanis Technologies is creating 20 new jobs to support the development of its AI call centre tool, Aileen.

The product is designed to integrate into existing systems used by contact centres to help manage the volume of calls and other inbound requests through automation.

The new roles will be created over the next year and will include sales, marketing, support and AI-driven technology. Half of the new roles will be based in Ireland.

Founded in 2016, Ardanis Technologies currently employs 42 people, having grown rapidly in 2021 following a €2m investment.

The company has offices in Dublin, London and Portugal, the latter of which was announced in 2022 as part of its European expansion plans.

Ardanis Technologies won the SaaS Solution of the Year Award at the IT Europa Channel Awards 2022 in London.

CEO Ivan Goor said its AI tool Aileen has opened up new opportunities for the company. “Aileen has proven that with the right blend of technology and human expertise, even the most complex problems can be solved, leading to happier customers, more empowered agents and a brighter future for the contact centre industry,” he said.

“Ardanis will support every business in achieving its vision by reducing process lifecycles from hours to seconds.”

The latest announcement comes at the end of a strong month for sci-tech jobs in Ireland. Last week saw Workvivo announce plans to create a Cork hub with 100 new roles, while cybersecurity giant Proofpoint plans for 250 jobs in the same county.

Elsewhere, US-headquartered company UKG will hire around 200 workers for its new global operations hub in Kilkenny while pharma giant EIi Lilly is set to create 150 new jobs as part of a $1bn Limerick investment.

