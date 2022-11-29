Lufthansa Technik is hiring engineers at its new Kildare facility

Lufthansa Technik has invested €28m in its new Kildare site, where it plans to have a headcount of 65 within the next two years.

The Irish subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik plans to create 35 jobs following the official opening of its new mobile engine services facility in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The facility will service and repair engines for airline and aviation leasing companies from Ireland and across the EMEA region.

The aviation services group has had a presence in Ireland since 1992. Its Irish subsidiary, Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS), employs 252 people in Shannon and 24 tech support staff in its Dublin office.

Now the company is looking to expand at its new Celbridge site, which it officially opened today (29 November). The facility already employs 30 people and LTTS plans to more than double the current headcount to 65 within the next two years.

It is mostly hiring for technical and engineering roles, including mechanics, mechanical engineers and engineers. It is also recruiting for admin jobs.

The company has invested €28m in the custom-built Kildare facility, with support from the Government through IDA Ireland. LTTS has been building towards the opening of the mobile engine services centre since 2020.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, described the company as “a longstanding and significant employer in Ireland” and one that “is prominent in the Shannon cluster”.

“This news is particularly welcome given the challenges faced by the aviation sector during the pandemic and it is encouraging to see this level of investment as we look to the future.”

With the opening of the mobile engine services unit, Ireland joins a network of several such stations located in Canada, the US, Germany and China.

Michael Malewski, CEO of LTTS, said the company is focused on growing its capabilities and product offering.

“Today’s announcement is good news for the aviation sector and good news for Ireland, as we actively look to invest in and expand our operation with more recruitment underway for both technical and administrative staff.”

More information on working at Lufthansa Technik is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.