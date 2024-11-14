330 new Dublin jobs announced by West Pharmaceuticals

The new roles include jobs in automation, process, validation, quality and maintenance engineers and technicians.

West Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will create 330 new jobs as part of an expansion to its site in Damastown, Dublin 15.

The US-headquartered company’s expansion includes a new 165,000 sq ft building to support increased demand for manufacturing solutions and drug delivery services to support treatments for chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. West expects to start phase one of commercial production in this building by the end of the year. The expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

Recruitment has already started for the new jobs, which includes roles for automation, toolmakers, validation, process, quality and maintenance engineers and technicians, as well as production supervisors, operators and operations leads. More information on open roles is available on the West Careers page.

West Pharmaceutical Services provides innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients.

Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Emer Higgins, TD, welcomed the news, and said that the expansion will ensure that West can continue meeting the increasing demands for their products. “I understand that recruitment is already underway for numerous roles, including engineers, technicians and operators, all providing fantastic job opportunities for local residents, and indeed graduates of the nearby Technological University,” she said.

Tom Clarke, the company’s VP of operations and contract manufacturing, said the expansion of West’s Dublin site emphasises the importance of its Irish operations to the company’s global strategy.

“Our Dublin facility has been in operation for over 25 years with sustained growth and we are excited to grow our team and expand our capabilities for our valued customers,” Clarke added.

West Pharmaceuticals currently employs more than 1,200 people across its Dublin and Waterford sites. In 2021, the company established a new global finance centre in Dublin and announced 60 jobs.

