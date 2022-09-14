US chemical manufacturing services provider to hire staff at Limerick site

Ortec employs more than 300 people and it is set to hire more. It is seeking production, laboratory and maintenance staff for its European HQ in Limerick.

Ortec, a US chemical manufacturing services provider, has today (14 September) officially opened its manufacturing and operations centre in Limerick. The building has been designated as Ortec’s European headquarters.

Ortec has been in business since 1980 and employs more than 300 people. It serves the life sciences industry with custom chemical manufacturing services

The move is to create several new jobs, with the company already having begun the recruitment process. Ortec is set to add more roles, in production, laboratory and maintenance starting in December. These positions will be listed through Collins McNicholas.

The building, located in Newcastle West, is a dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility. It houses a full-service analytical laboratory and an ISO 8 Clean Room. The site is intended to be ISO 13485 certified. It will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination and medical device materials.

Ortec’s operation in Limerick is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, TD described the opening as “one of the proudest days that Newcastle West has had in recent years.”

He added that the arrival of Ortec represented a huge vote of confidence in the area. “I know that many people have worked hard over a long period of time to make this a reality. What started out as a journey led by local people, and supported by the Government through IDA Ireland and Limerick City and County Council has led to this great day for Newcastle West.”

Ortec president, Christopher Brotherton, praised Limerick and its locals for their welcome to the company. He said “Co Limerick is a great place to do business. It has the right infrastructure, work ethic, and talent pool to compete anywhere in the world.”

