Financial services firm Sun Life is growing its tech team in Ireland

Sun Life has spent €6m renovating its Waterford office but will be hiring across Ireland due to its flexible work policy.

Financial services multinational Sun Life is today (29 September) reopening its Waterford office following a renovation.

The office originally opened in 1998 and has been a base for more than 500 of Sun Life’s employees.

The company is now looking to grow its team and is currently hiring for a number of tech positions, including associate engineers, information security analysts and an information security specialist.

While the new office has been renovated to accommodate more employees, Sun Life will be hiring all over Ireland due to its flexible working policy.

It has spent €6m on the redesign of its Waterford office as part of a bid to make it more sustainable and suited to flexible working.

As well as Ireland, Sun Life has offices in locations including Canada, the US, UK, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“We want our office to be a magnet, not a mandate – a place where people enjoy collaborating and do great work,” said Pierre Peiclier, managing director of Sun Life Ireland and VP of IT architecture, data and strategy.

“We are thrilled to offer our talented employees this state-of-the-art office space that supports wellness as well as productivity. Our new office is an investment in the Waterford community and a testament to the amazing talent base we work with, as well as those who will join us in the future in one of the many exciting opportunities we currently have open.”

When employees do come into the Waterford office, they can avail of collaboration spaces, video conferencing facilities and more.

Sun Life is also working on becoming carbon neutral globally, and its Waterford operation is on track to become carbon neutral for energy consumption by the end of this year. The renovated building has solar panels that will produce up to 20pc of its electrical needs, as well as vehicle charging stations, recycled furniture and low-energy LED lights.

The company’s expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland. Mary Buckley, executive director at the agency, described Sun Life as “a major and valued employer in Waterford and the south-east region for more than 20 years now”.

For more information about the jobs at Sun Life in Ireland, visit its website.

