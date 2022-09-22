15 more companies hiring for early-stage sci-tech roles in Ireland

The second part of SiliconRepublic.com’s 2022 graduate season hiring list is here, just in time for you to think about submitting an October application.

Earlier in the month, we published a list of 14 companies seeking people beginning their careers in science and tech.

Of course, that was just a very small snapshot of who’s who in the hiring world. In reality, there are many more companies looking to take on sci-tech graduates this year, as these skills are in demand in almost every sector.

If you’re still searching for that perfect role to jump-start your career, why not take a look our second list of employers. It is no harm, after all, to keep your options open. From AbbVie to Yahoo, there’s almost an A-Z list of early career options for jobseekers to choose from this autumn.

So here is a list of 15 (more) companies that are hiring sci-tech graduates in Ireland at the moment.

AbbVie

Research-driven pharma player AbbVie is one of the top life sciences companies around the globe. It has Irish operations in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Sligo and just announced 70 new jobs as part of a €60m expansion at its Cork base.

The company has a development programme for graduates, which lasts two or three years depending on the discipline. There is both an operations development programme and a technical development programme.

BT Ireland

BT Ireland is a subsidiary of the global brand BT Group. The telecoms company hires graduates and those in the early stages of their careers all throughout the year.

The types of roles the company hires for varies all the time, with its specialist early careers recruitment team entrusted to find the best talent out there.

Henkel

The German multinational chemical and consumer goods company is recruiting for several roles at its Irish operation, including a maintenance electrician and maintenance engineer.

Henkel has an office in Dublin and an operations and research facility in Cork. The company is also looking for applicants for its remote sustainability internship programme, which is due to commence in 2023.

Kyndryl

New York-headquartered IT and consulting business Kyndryl is a spin-out of tech giant IBM. Its Irish offices are located at IBM Technology Campus in Dublin’s Damastown Industrial Park.

Kyndryl employs a total of more than 90,000 people worldwide. In Ireland, the company is hiring for entry-level roles such as cloud architect.

Liberty IT

The company provides the software and IT services for its sister insurance business. Liberty IT runs an annual graduate programme, for which it will shortly begin recruiting. The programme has various intakes throughout the year.

Participants are required to have at least a 2.2 degree in a tech-related subject. The company is operating remotely for the moment, but graduates will be asked to attend regular meet-ups in Liberty IT’s Belfast and Dublin offices. Liberty also does work placements for students in its offices.

Mastercard

Fintech giant Mastercard has its European technology hub in Dublin. The company runs a programme for graduates called Mastercard Launch. This is an 18-month scheme, which is run globally with regional cohorts.

Participants will learn professional skills in the IT and payments sector. They will also get feedback from mentors and the opportunity to network. As well as the full-time Launch programme, Mastercard has internship programmes for students who are still completing their degrees.

MSD

The pharma business has several sites around Ireland, with locations in Meath, Cork, Carlow, Tipperary and Dublin.

MSD is currently recruiting for a number of graduate roles across these locations. It is looking for an automation/IT/data analytics graduate, as well as participants for its Cork-based science graduate programme and its Tipperary-based chemical engineering graduate programme.

Nitro

The US-headquartered software company has its EMEA headquarters in Dublin. It specialises in the development of secure document signing and productivity software. Dublin is one of Nitro’s nine global hubs, and the team there has several vacancies for early-career roles.

Roles available include solutions engineer and MacOS software engineer. The positions are being advertised as remote, meaning they can be filled anywhere in Ireland.

Optum

US-headquartered health services provider Optum is searching for entry-level talent to join its team in Ireland.

Roles on offer include data analyst, data engineer, full-stack software engineer, QA engineer and systems analyst. Some of the roles are hybrid or based in either the company’s Dublin or Donegal offices. Optum employs around 1,600 people in Ireland.

Version 1

The Dublin-founded IT service management company has offices in the capital, as well as Belfast and Cork.

It is running its Accelerate Digital Academy programme for entry-level workers and graduates in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The scheme will be delivered over 18 months, with technical training provided as well as the opportunity to train in a specialism. You’ll get paid for your work, and will learn a mix of soft and hard skills to kick-start your tech career.

Viatris

The pharma and medical device company is now recruiting for entry-level roles such as data quality analyst, engineering technician and QC analyst.

As well as these positions, Viatris is also looking for interns to gain experience in its device development and product performance divisions. Most of these jobs are based at Viatris in Dublin, but the company also has a site in Cork.

Unum

Insurance player Unum has a growing technology hub in Carlow. It offers early career opportunities for IT professionals. The company also offers an IT internship programme, which allows candidates to work for the company for five months.

Recruiting begins in September each year and the internship programme starts at the end of March. Qualified students must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or post-graduate programme to apply.

Workday

Cloud software provider Workday has a large presence in Ireland and announced plans earlier this year to hire 1,000 staff over the next two years. The company also seeks to train the next generation, working with TU Dublin to get young people into tech careers.

Its graduate programme, Generation Workday, offers graduates a 12-month development programme to support early-stage professionals transition to the working world in areas such as software engineering, UX design, product management and application development.

Workhuman

Workhuman provides HR tech services to clients such as LinkedIn, Cisco and Whirlpool. It has dual headquarters in Massachusetts and Dublin.

The company is on the lookout for entry-level staff to join its team here in Ireland. Open positions include an e-commerce specialist, software engineer and product designer.

Yahoo

Tech player Yahoo is seeking talent to fill several early-stage roles it has open on its Irish team. These include a trilingual technical support agent, software engineer, associate production engineer and data centre engineer.

Yahoo also has some entry-level vacancies on its infosec team, The Paranoids. The majority of all these roles currently available at the company are full-time and fully remote.

