Galway’s TitanHQ to create 67 cybersecurity jobs

A wave of job announcements have hit Galway, with TitanHQ planning to hire for highly-skilled cybersecurity roles.

TitanHQ, a provider of cybersecurity services, plans to grow its workforce to more than 200 over the next two years.

The company aims to create 67 highly-skilled cybersecurity jobs. TitanHQ has not specified the type of roles it will be hiring for, but there is currently a desktop support engineer job available on its Careers page.

TitanHQ currently employs 135 at its Galway facility in Salthill, along with a further eight at a Donegal site. It is unclear if any of the new jobs will be based in Donegal.

Founded in 1999, TitanHQ operates in the email and web security field and has expanded its offering significantly over the years. The company offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to protect companies against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

TitanHQ also provides security awareness training that offers courses and quizzes for company staff, along with automated, simulated phishing attacks to keep security teams on their toes.

The company has grown significantly in recent years. In 2015, TitanHQ announced 10 new roles as it worked to grow its workforce to 40 in total. It now claims to be the largest indigenous cybersecurity employer in Ireland.

To celebrate the expansion, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, will visit the company’s headquarters later today (2 October) to meet with its leadership and gain insights into the cybersecurity industry’s impact on job opportunities and economic development.

“TitanHQ is an Irish company that has grown and developed to compete on a global scale and the announcement today of over 60 new jobs based here in Galway shows that Ireland is to the forefront of development and innovation in the cybersecurity space,” Coveney said.

“The Government through Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continued engagement with TitanHQ to support their business development.”

Galway has received a batch of job announcements today (2 October). US medical device company Freudenberg Medical announced plans to grow its staff in Galway to 400 over the next 18 months.

Meanwhile, Dublin-headquartered Nostra has opened a new office in Ballybrit in Galway. The IT services and consulting company plans to create 35 new jobs in the region as a result.

