Galway’s battery tech firm Xerotech to create 100 new jobs

The company has been growing its team significantly since 2020 and plans to fill all of the new positions by the end of next year.

Battery systems manufacturer Xerotech plans to hire more than 100 new employees to meet a growing demand for its technology.

The Galway-based company plans to fill all of the new positions by the end of next year. The jobs will include engineering, production, sales, marketing, R&D, quality assurance, machine build, supply chain and testing roles.

The positions currently advertised on Xerotech’s careers page are all based in its Claregalway facility and include various engineering, technician and production line operator roles.

Xerotech, which was founded in 2015, makes advanced lithium-ion battery systems for construction, agriculture and mining machinery.

The company said it has customers around the world using its advanced battery systems. Xerotech has worked with the European Space Agency on building battery safety tech for space missions.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, described Xerotech as one of the most “innovative and interesting Irish companies I have engaged with”.

“Batteries are going to be a big part of our post-fossil fuels future and it’s extraordinary how advanced these technologies now are,” Varadkar said. “It’s great that it’s happening in the west of Ireland.”

“It is a testament to the resilience of the Irish technology and manufacturing sectors and is very positive news for the west of Ireland.”

Xerotech has been ramping up its staff numbers since 2020 to handle the demand for its services. In 2021, the company announced plans to take on 70 people as it eyed expansion in Galway.

Last August, Xerotech began recruiting for 50 more staff and announced an expansion to its operations in Claregalway Corporate Park.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said innovations like Xerotech’s battery technology is “key” to supporting companies in their transition to the “low-carbon, resource-efficient economy of the future”.

“Xerotech is a highly innovative company delivering high performance energy and power management solutions for large machinery,” Clancy said.

“I would like to congratulate the team on today’s significant expansion announcement in Galway and we look forward to continuing to support the team as they continue to address the industrial electrification challenge through innovation.”

