These 10 companies are busy hiring in Ireland right now

If you’re in the market for a new job or simply interested in exploring your options, check out this list of companies hiring.

Curious about the companies hiring across the island of Ireland at the moment? We’ve listed some of the businesses currently on the lookout for new joiners, from cybersecurity to telecoms and video game development.

Make sure you catch up with last month’s hiring list too, which featured Amgen, BearingPoint, MSD and Qualcomm.

Cygilant

Cybersecurity is a hugely important sector and the recent impacts of Covid-19 have only made that more evident. In Belfast, US cybersecurity company Cygilant has announced plans to create 65 positions at its new security operations centre, with roles across security operation centre engineering and cybersecurity advisory.

Cygilant’s CEO, Rob Scott, said that this marks the company’s first venture into the European market, and Belfast was chosen for its “incredibly skilled talent pool, strong academic links and the accessibility of the city within Europe”. Learn more about jobs at Cygilant here.

Entegro

Another critical industry at the moment is telecoms. Having recently been contracted to survey and design the National Broadband Plan network, Kilkenny-headquartered telecoms firm Entegro has embarked on a recruitment drive.

The company is hiring for network-design engineers, experienced surveyors and trainees, all of which will help the company survey and design fibre-optic networks across Ireland. Check out the open vacancies at Entegro here.

Grow Remote

With people around the world transitioning to working from home in recent months, remote jobs have been a hot topic. An organisation that has been advocating for remote work in Ireland for many years is Grow Remote and it’s now looking to expand its team.

Currently, Grow Remote is recruiting for a general manager who will “evangelise remote”, build on the company’s operational plans and hire and manage a team of two, among other duties. Find out more here.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT has offices in both Dublin and Belfast, employing more than 500 tech professionals in total. The software development company continues to hire at the moment, with an opening for a senior data scientist in Belfast and a technical architect in Dublin.

The teams at Liberty IT are working from home at the moment, but it’s business as usual for the company, according to talent acquisition partner Stephen Killilea.

MathWorks

MathWorks, a mathematical and computing software developer, has its Irish base in Galway, located in the heart of the city.

A number of positions are currently open at MathWorks, including sales representatives and customer success specialists. To learn more, visit its careers page here.

Nuacom

VoIP phone system provider Nuacom is hiring, too. The B2B company is based in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Its website currently has two job listings, including a business sales executive that will help the company generate revenue. The second open role is for a digital marketing executive who will work either part or full-time on leads, strategies and campaigns. You can find Nuacom’s jobs portal here.

Regeneron

New York-headquartered biotechnology company Regeneron recently announced plans to hire more than 60 new staff for its site in Raheen, Co Limerick. A new lab and office building will be constructed in Raheen for its expanding workforce.

Regeneron’s products are designed to help people with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer and rare diseases, among others. It is also currently testing one of its existing medicines and developing new antibodies in an effort to combat Covid-19. Find out more about Regeneron’s jobs here.

Stripe

Payments platform Stripe, which is headquartered in San Francisco but was founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, has a self-described “uncommon approach” to company culture.

In Dublin, Stripe has a base on Grand Canal St. Its team there is growing, with vacancies in back-end engineering, infrastructure development, insights analysis and more. Visit the company’s careers page here to find out more.

Vela Games

Vela Games is an independent game development studio based in Dublin. According to its website, the company is currently in the early phases of its “first unannounced original IP project in the multiplayer space”.

Right now, Vela Games is hiring for a senior gameplay engineer, a senior game designer and a community manager. In a Covid-19 hiring update, it explained that its team has been working from home and that interviews are going ahead remotely.

Lean more about the process and positions here.

Vox Financial

Finally, another Belfast-based company hiring at the moment is Vox Financial Partners. The fintech consultancy firm recently announced plans to recruit for 25 roles across operations, analysis and consulting.

The new hires will more than double the company’s current workforce. Check out Vox Financial’s open roles here.

Updated, 10.30am, 4 June 2020: A previous version of this article included the Nu Wardrobe, which is not hiring in Ireland at the moment. It was updated to include Liberty IT, which has open roles in Dublin and Belfast.