23 companies hiring to shape the future of health

Want to make a difference to the future of health? Here are some of the companies hiring for various positions in Cork, Dublin, Sligo, Waterford and more.

Science and tech are creating new possibilities every day for the future of health, from the development of new medicines, medtech devices and more, to the integration of automation and emerging technologies into healthcare.

If you’re wondering how you could contribute to this field, whether you’re in science or tech, here are some of the companies in Ireland worth checking out.

AbbVie

Research-driven biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a global firm with around 47,000 employees. It focuses on difficult-to-cure diseases across immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and aesthetics.

AbbVie has Irish operations in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. There are currently vacancies at each of these sites, including quality engineers, biologics technicians, lab technicians and technology directors. Learn more here.

Abbott

Another pharma company with extensive reach in Ireland is Abbott. It has facilities in Cavan, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Longford, Sligo and Tipperary. Employees across these sites work in nutrition, diagnostics, vascular care, diabetes care and pharmaceuticals.

Current openings at Abbott Ireland span supply chain, engineering, compliance, automation testing, software and more. Visit its careers site to find further details.

Accenture

There are plenty of diverse opportunities in health and science, including consulting and legal functions.

At the moment, Accenture is hiring for a someone to provide senior counsel to its life sciences division in Dublin. The job covers medical law, human rights and intellectual property, among other topics. Read more about the role here.

Alexion

Alexion is a global pharmaceutical company with operations in Dublin and Westmeath. It specifically targets rare diseases, including myasthenia gravis and hypophosphatasia.

The company is currently hiring for a range of roles at its Dublin facility, such as project leaders, quality leads, data analysts, clinical-data reviewers and more. Visit its careers site to learn more.

Amgen

International biotechnology firm Amgen develops therapeutics for serious illnesses. Its Irish sites are based in Dún Laoghaire and Santry in Dublin, where staff work in both commercial and clinical R&D functions for secondary manufacturing. It has a bioprocessing suite, laboratories and packaging facilities.

Current vacancies at Amgen in Dublin span process technicians, equipment engineers, quality managers and analysts, among others. Learn more on its jobs portal.

Baxter

US multinational healthcare company Baxter has a manufacturing facility in Co Mayo. Here, employees focus on improving patient care across nutrition, surgery and more.

Available jobs at Baxter currently include a microbiologist, a chemist, a process engineer and maintenance technicians. Read more here.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Biopharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) also focuses on treating serious diseases. It has a biologics plant in Cruiserath, Co Dublin, which became the company’s first operational biologics facility outside the US in 2018. The company also has external manufacturing sites in Dublin and Shannon.

BMS is hiring for roles such as a downstream manufacturing lead, an operations specialist, a bioanalytical technical lead and a logistics planner. Visit the BMS careers page to find out more.

Cúram

Cúram is the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for medical devices. It’s led out of NUI Galway and has teams in third-level institutions across Ireland.

The centre is currently looking for a PhD candidate in functional biomaterials for cell delivery. The goal is to develop an advanced wound-healing product in collaboration with Viscus Biologics. Read more here.

Eli Lilly

US pharma business Eli Lilly is headquartered in Indiana but has offices in 18 different countries around the world. Its Irish operations are in Co Cork, where it has been based since 1978. The company has pioneered a number of well-known medicines, including Prozac and Strattera.

Opportunities at Eli Lilly in Ireland currently span communications, regulation, clinical trials and automation. Visit its careers site to see more.

Genuity Science

For those passionate about the role genetics will play in the future of health, Genuity Science is one to check out. The Dublin-based genomics company works on data analysis and insights, sequencing and clinical omics datasets.

Genuity is looking for a senior research analyst, a software developer and a bioinformatician right now. Learn more about the roles here.

Gilead Sciences

Another US biopharma company with an Irish presence is Gilead Sciences, which has sites in Cork and Dublin. Its Cork team manufactures, packages and distributes the company’s products across Europe. In Dublin, the focus is on distribution and customer service.

Openings at the company range from supply chain and packaging development in Cork to business operations and clinical pharmacology in Dublin. Visit Gilead’s careers site to learn more.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a UK company with Irish operations in Cork, Dublin and Waterford. Its Dublin site focuses on pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, its Cork hub offers global support, and its team of 750 people in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, manufactures Panadol and other drugs.

GSK Dublin is currently seeking a medical device regulatory compliance manager. Learn more about the position here.

Hovione

Last month, pharmaceutical manufacturer Hovione announced plans to recruit for 48 new positions in Cork. The company has partnered with biopharma firm Ligand to increase its production of Captisol, a stabilising component that is used in Gilead’s Covid-19 treatment Veklury.

Hovione will be hiring for positions in quality control, quality analysis, warehouse operations and production operations. Find out more here.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is another global health company, focused on consumer health products, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. It employs around 3,750 people in Ireland across its subsidiaries, including Janssen Sciences Ireland, DePuy Synthes and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, with facilities in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

Open roles across these locations include a customer engagement analytics manager, a patient insights manager, a clinical scientist and more. Visit the company’s careers portal here.

Locate a Locum

Locate a Locum provides healthcare professionals with an on-demand online booking platform. The SME recently announced its expansion in Belfast, where it will hire for 14 new roles across software engineering, marketing and account management and sales.

Learn more about careers at Locate a Locum here.

MSD

Biopharma firm MSD works on treating such diseases as cancer, HIV and Ebola. It has extensive operations in Ireland with facilities in Carlow, Dublin, Tipperary and Cork. The company also recently acquired Takeda’s biologics manufacturing site in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Current openings at MSD Ireland span automation engineering, formulation, bioprocessing, quality control, procurement and more. Learn about its vacancies here.

Novartis

Swiss pharma company Novartis has Irish bases in Cork and Dublin. The company specialises in the areas of respiratory, neuroscience, cardiology, dermatology, rheumatology, eyecare and oncology.

Current openings at Novartis Ireland include clinical scientific experts, project managers, scientific writers and security leads. Learn more here.

Pfizer

Many will be familiar with Pfizer’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trial with BioNTech. If you’re hoping to pursue a career at the company, it recently announced plans for 300 new jobs at its facilities in Cork, Dublin and Kildare.

Pfizer plans to have the roles filled throughout the next two to three years. They will include highly skilled positions such as technicians, scientists, engineers, chemists and analysts. Visit the company’s careers portal to learn more about open vacanies.

PwC

Another consulting firm with opportunities is PwC. The company’s healthcare consulting department works with policy makers, healthcare providers and health science innovators.

PwC’s hiring team told us that it is looking for new people to join its healthcare consulting division. Keep an eye on the company’s vacancies here.

Regeneron

Regeneron is a US biotech company with facilities in Dublin and Limerick. It focuses on antibody research and other potential treatment areas for cancer, ophthalmology, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and more. Earlier this year, Regeneron announced plans to add more than 400 new jobs at its industrial operations and product supply facility in Limerick.

There are currently more than 100 job vacancies at the company’s bases in Ireland. These include quality systems analysts, statisticians, microbiologists, quality leads and director positions. View them all here.

Stryker

If you’re interested in medtech, the south of Ireland has some great opportunities, with medtech firm Stryker currently operating out of Limerick and Cork.

Openings at Stryker range from quality engineers and regulatory specialists to toxicology scientists and biomechanics professionals. Learn more here.

Takeda

Takeda works to manufacture pharmaceutical treatments for rare diseases. In Ireland, the company has operations in Dublin’s Grange Castle and Bray, Co Wicklow.

There are currently 14 jobs open at Takeda’s Irish sites, including a production technologist, a compliance manager and an IT solutions engineer. Find out more about jobs at Takeda here.

Teva

Finally, there are opportunities at Teva. The global pharma company, which specialises in both generic and innovative medicines for long-term illnesses, has operations in Waterford and Dublin.

Teva Ireland’s vacancies include openings for analytical scientists, quality officers, material scientists and systems analysts. Read more here.