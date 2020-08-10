MSD acquires Takeda’s Dunboyne manufacturing facility

MSD has agreed to purchase Takeda’s state-of-the art biologics plant following Takeda’s decision to offload the plant in January.

On Friday (7 August), MSD announced its acquisition of the Takeda manufacturing plant in Dunboyne, County Meath.

This brings the total number of MSD sites in Ireland to six and the company hopes to retain all 200 employees at the Dunboyne plant as part of the transfer. MSD’s Sanat Chattopadhyay said the facility will support the commercialisation of its existing and future product pipeline and that the talent of the current team at Dunboyne was a “determining factor” in the decision to acquire the facility.

“We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the broader MSD Ireland network, building on the progress they have made to date and, together, realising the potential of this facility for the benefit of patients in Ireland and globally,” he said.

The $400m plant was first announced by biotech company Shire in 2016 before the company was taken over by Takeda in 2018 in a major acquisition. In January 2020, Takeda announced its intention to divest its Dunboyne facility following a strategic review of the company’s global biologics manufacturing network, which showed that production capacity at the Dunboyne plant would no longer be required.

Takeda Dunboyne Biologics site lead, Susan Hynes, said the announcement “demonstrates the confidence that MSD has” in the facility, its capabilities and its culture. “As we prepare for our long-term future in Dunboyne, we also look forward to further strengthening the close relationship the team already has with the local community,” she said.

IDA Ireland assisted Takeda in marketing the Dunboyne facility since the company announced its intention to sell and IDA Ireland’s CEO Martin Shanahan said the news is “very welcome”.

“MSD is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a long track record of successful operations in Ireland,” he said. “This acquisition will allow MSD to further develop the site and secure the employment of Takeda’s existing staff. It is an excellent outcome.”