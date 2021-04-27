ActiveCampaign to triple headcount in Dublin with 200 more hires

The software company is boosting its Dublin base on the back of a $240m funding round, with plans to add 200 jobs by the end of 2023.

SaaS company ActiveCampaign is planning to triple its employee headcount in Dublin over the next two and a half years.

The Chicago-headquartered business established its European headquarters in the Irish capital in 2019 and planned at the time to create 200 new jobs.

It said today (27 April) that its headcount in Dublin has now reached 100 and it is “on track” to take on an additional 200 hires in Dublin by the end of 2023.

ActiveCampaign develops customer experience automation software. Its cloud platform provides businesses with email marketing, marketing automation and CRM tools, and it has around 145,000 customers in 170 countries.

The company’s Dublin office serves the EMEA market and currently employs staff in sales, support, marketing, design and HR.

“Dublin is a thriving technology hub with a deep talent pool,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “We’re investing in the market here because we believe that these are the right people to support our customers across the entire EMEA region.”

As well as boosting its headcount, the company is bolstering its Dublin office with the hire of John Lamphiere. He has previously held management roles in Glassdoor, Quantcast, Facebook and Yahoo, and will now become ActiveCampaign’s regional vice-president for EMEA.

“If recent events have taught us anything, it’s that the customer needs to be at the heart of any business’s go-to-market strategy,” Lamphiere said. “That’s what ActiveCampaign stands for and why I’m thrilled to join the company.”

The expansion plans in Dublin follow the company’s latest funding round. Earlier this month, ActiveCampaign announced that it raised $240m in a Series C round led by Tiger Global. The deal values the company at more than $3bn and brings its total financing raised to date to $360m.

ActiveCampaign said that it plans to grow to more than 1,000 employees globally by the end of 2021. It has created a digital-first employment model but said it would also recommit to its international hubs in Chicago, Indianapolis, Sydney and Dublin.

The company is currently hiring for a number of roles in Dublin and remote around Ireland in the areas of engineering, marketing and sales.