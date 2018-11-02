6 companies that made waves with jobs announcements in October

October was a healthy month on the job creation front, but these six companies in particular really made a splash.

We reported on a grand total of 2,225 sci-tech jobs that were created across the island of Ireland in the month of October. Most surprisingly, 1,643 of those jobs were created in just one week.

There were six companies in particular that made a serious impression with big-hitter announcements.

The largest announcement came from Irish telecoms company Eir, which revealed a staggering 750 new roles spread across a number of its regional hubs. Almost half (350) of these were created in Sligo, with the remaining 400 split between Cork and Limerick. Commenting on the announcement, Eir CEO Carolan Lennon said that the firm was “committed to investing in Ireland in every sense of the word”.

It really was an excellent month for Cork, as business outsourcing company Voxpro also announced 400 new jobs for the city as well as the opening of a new office at City Gate Mahon. This news will see the company’s total number of jobs in Ireland grow to 3,000 across Cork and Dublin and 5,000 globally.

Lisburn-based engineering solutions company Camlin revealed that it will take on 298 hires on the back of a £28m investment. This will add close to £10m annually in salaries to the local economy.

Meanwhile, pharma giant MSD revealed plans to build a new standalone facility in Carlow, creating 170 roles for a range of areas including science, manufacturing, quality, biotechnology and supply chain.

Earlier in the month, mobile and internet of things (IoT) management solutions provider Soti announced that it will open a new office in Galway and create 150 jobs.

Also in the west, US e-commerce player Overstock confirmed plans to expand its European base in Sligo with 100 R&D positions, more than tripling the office’s current headcount.

To find out more about the six companies that were hiring like mad throughout the month of October, check out the links above.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.