31 companies looking for experienced hires right now

Are you a seasoned professional on the lookout for something new? These firms are all busy hiring across the island of Ireland.

As 2020 nears its end, you might be hoping to take the next step in your career or even bring it in a new direction altogether. To help, we’ve rounded up some of the companies that are currently recruiting for experienced hires, from Cork and Maynooth to Carlow and Meath.

Accenture

Accenture is looking for people to drive its strategy, digital and technology innovation. Current openings include lead full-stack software engineers, managerial positions at The Dock in Dublin, digital forensic specialists, partner managers and senior analysts.

Amgen

California-led pharma company Amgen is recruiting at its Dún Laoghaire site in Co Dublin. Available operations range from senior quality control to global safety management.

Aon

Aon has a number of sites in Ireland, including its Centre for Innovation and Analytics in Dublin. The company is looking for a clinical risk-management consultant, a client service adviser and more at the moment.

Auxilion

Irish IT consulting company Auxilion recently announced 10 new roles for Ireland. Recruitment for these has already begun. The executive positions will be in senior network consulting and engineering and will be based in Park West, Co Dublin.

AWS

While its parent company Amazon revealed major jobs news for Cork and Dublin in July, AWS is also continuing to hire as 2020 comes to a close. There are currently almost 150 positions open at its Dublin office, spanning software development, front-end engineering, business development and more.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Global biopharma company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has facilities in Cruiserath and Blanchardstown, both in Co Dublin, as well as Shannon in Co Clare. It’s currently on the lookout for an associate director in MS&T process analytics, a customs and trade manager, senior engineers and more.

Citi

Citi’s Irish office is based in Dublin city centre. The team there is currently looking for a number of new recruits, such as a head of internal audit, analysts, a market director, development leads and senior engineers.

Cisco

Headquartered in California, IT solutions giant Cisco has Irish offices in Dublin and Galway. Its Dublin team is currently looking for a DevX support engineer and its Galway team has an opening for a product sales specialist in enterprise networks.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet’s job vacancies in Dublin are predominantly in engineering, such as senior data engineering and senior software engineering. It also has an opportunity for a technical product owner.

Ericsson

Tech company Ericsson, which specialises in networks, 5G, IoT and more, is hiring at its software campus in Athlone, Co Westmeath. Vacancies include a cloud infrastructure architect, senior software engineer, lead Java developer and scrum master.

EY

One of the big four consulting firms on the list is EY, a global service provider across assurance, tax, advisory and more. At the moment, the firm is hiring for an assurance operations manager, technology project manager and more at its Dublin office, and an audit senior at its Waterford office.

Exyte

Another company engineers should check out is Exyte. Based in Maynooth, Co Kildare, Exyte has openings for a project manager, a quality manager for EMEA and more.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity investments is hiring in both Dublin and Galway right now. Open positions range from a senior system analyst and principal software engineer to analysts in product and corporate actions.

Fiserve

If you’re in the market for a fintech role, Fiserve has vacancies across Dublin and Tipperary. Among them are project leaders, a senior application developer and an investigations team lead.

Genuity Science

Genuity Science, the genomics research company with teams in Boston and Dublin, is also hiring. Its Irish openings include a senior research analyst and IT infrastructure lead.

Intel

Another multinational tech firm, Intel, also has openings in Leixlip. The company is currently seeking a chief scheduler, a tool install design manager, a senior physical design engineer and more.

Johnson & Johnson

Global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has a number of sites in Ireland. It’s hiring for an EMEA commercial data manager, an EMEA medical operations specialist, a senior finance analyst and a senior manufacturing engineering team lead at the moment.

Kneat

Kneat, the software firm based in Castletroy Business Park in Limerick, is also expanding. Irish vacancies include a scrum master, web developer and SaaS system administrator.

Liberty IT

If you’re looking for a role in Belfast or Dublin, Liberty IT is hiring in both cities. Its openings span principal and senior software engineering, product ownership, delivery leadership and more.

Mastercard

Experienced professionals with a passion for technology should check out jobs at Mastercard. Its Dublin vacancies include a senior technical programme manager, a senior software development engineer, a senior consultant and more.

Medtronic

Medtech firm Medtronic is US-owned but has its headquarters in Dublin. It’s looking for new recruits here and at its Galway office, including senior principal R&D engineers, R&D managers, technical consultants and more.

MSD

Another option for pharma professionals is MSD. The company has multiple sites across Ireland, including its recently acquired site in Dunboyne, Co Meath. It’s currently recruiting for a communications and change execution lead, senior scientists and senior bioprocess engineers, among others.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a US multinational manufacturer of food and drink products. In Cork, it’s hiring for a data analyst, SAP integration lead, senior regulatory affairs specialist and more.

PwC

Another of the big four, PwC, is also looking for new joiners. Its Dublin team has such openings as an advanced analytics manager, a corporate tax director and a Salesforce solution architect.

Salesforce

Cloud-based software company Salesforce has a variety of openings in Dublin. These include a senior Techforce analyst, senior network security and UX engineers and a senior designer.

Verizon Media

More Dublin-based roles are on offer at Verizon Media. It has four vacancies at the moment across software engineering and privacy.

Viasat

If the thought of developing software for in-flight entertainment interests you, it’s worth considering a role at Viasat. It’s Dublin office has openings for a senior product design lead, a site reliability team lead and a vice-president and general for Europe Broadband.

VMWare

We’re at a crucial point in digital transformation at the moment, so you might be wondering how you can contribute to driving it forward. One option is software firm VMWare, which is hiring for a senior revenue analyst, technical support engineers and more in Cork.

Workhuman

Workhuman has a number of vacancies at its Irish branch, which is based in Dublin. These include a senior data engineer, a senior software engineer and a director of software engineering, among others.

Zalando

For those passionate about working in B2C, Zalando is one to consider. At the moment, its Dublin tech hub is hiring for a senior product manager, an engineering manager and more.

Zenith

Zenith Technologies is a digital transformation agency for life sciences companies. With offices in Ireland, the UK, the US, India, Singapore and China, the company is currently hiring across Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Meath. Vacancies include an MES engineer, a lead DeltaV engineer, an automation lead and an operations manager.