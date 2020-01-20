Gallagher and McKinney is hiring for 14 new positions in Derry

The positions will include BIM/CAD operatives, junior engineers and skilled fitters and welders, as well as five new apprentices each year.

Gallagher and McKinney – a mechanical engineering and piping firm in Derry – has launched its newly built manufacturing facility at Skeoge Industrial Park, which will house 14 new jobs.

The positions will help Gallagher and McKinney achieve its ambitions of building “internal digital expertise”. It will be hiring BIM/CAD operatives, junior engineers and skilled fitters and welders. It also plans to invest in its apprentice training scheme, with five new apprentices being hired each year.

The company provides contractor and sub-contractor project management on piping projects, which include the manufacture and installation of steel work support systems. Invest Northern Ireland (NI) has offered the company £94,500 towards the new jobs, half of which are in place. Its director of advanced manufacturing and engineering, Bill Montgomery, described the new facility as having “a new 10,000 ft stainless steel pipe fabrication workshop and a 2-acre laydown area”.

“This will significantly increase the company’s capacity to bring more work in house and secure larger projects to meet the growing needs of clients,” he added.

Seamus Mellon, managing director at Gallagher and McKinney, said: “Historically we have worked as a sub-contractor on large piping projects but we have recently acted as principal contractor on substantial projects with Seagate Technology and are now looking to build on this element of our business.

“Investing in our team is crucial to our strategy to grow our business and bid for larger contracts and we are grateful for Invest NI’s support to recruit and get these positions in place quickly.

“We have ambitious plans for the business with a focus on key sectors including pharmaceutical, waste to energy and data centres in both Great Britain and Europe. This investment in both our new facility and new people places Gallagher and McKinney in a strong position to deliver against these plans.”