HRLocker to create 50 new jobs as remote working boosts business

The Lahinch-based HR technology company is set to double its workforce after seeing a ‘huge rise’ in users.

HRLocker plans to create 50 new jobs as the business has seen its growth accelerated by the pandemic and the significant shift to remote working in the past year.

This expansion will see the Lahinch-based company more than double in size, filling roles across sales, software development and customer support.

The HR technology company develops cloud-based software for SMEs to help with the recruitment and management of staff. It automates administrative elements of HR, such as performance management, absence management, professional development and timesheets.

“With remote and dual working now the norm for many organisations, business leaders are now looking for technologies that enhance employee experience and minimise disruption,” said Adam Coleman, CEO of HRLocker.

“In 2020 we saw a huge rise in HRLocker platform users and early figures indicate that trend is going to continue. The expansion of our team will enable us to continue delivering great software solutions that connect businesses and their people, at scale.”

In response to the changing demands of businesses, the company has introduced a number of new features on its platform related to remote working, including geolocation logins, contactless clock-ins and digital noticeboards.

“We are expanding our sales and marketing team to bring more support to new and existing customers, while our investment in product development and customer support will allow us to continue innovating and configuring our platform to meet the unique HR needs of the market going forward,” Coleman added.

While HRLocker is based in Lahinch, Co Clare, it has a dispersed team with workers all around the country.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com last year, Coleman said the company “championed remote working” long before Covid-19. “We’ve had the benefit of not restricting our talent searches to Lahinch and the surrounding area, but sourcing amazing individuals from around the country and further afield,” he explained at the time.

HRLocker is currently advertising for a number of remote roles. Several other companies announced new jobs in software and sales around Ireland last week.