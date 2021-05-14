These 4 companies all have new jobs on the way

Curious about the hiring landscape in Ireland right now? Check out the new jobs announced this week for Cork, Dublin and Galway.

The month of May has been a busy one for jobs news so far and this week was no different.

We covered four announcements here at Siliconrepublic.com, highlighting new jobs coming up in UX design, manufacturing, quantum computer research, software engineering and more.

Each&Other

If you’re a UX designer, graphic designer or content strategist, upcoming roles at Each&Other are well worth checking out. The Dublin-based UX company announced plans to invest €1m in expanding its team over the next five years, with 10 new jobs set to open up over the next 18 months.

Each&Other has been in business since 2014 and currently employs 15 people. New hires can expect to join its existing employees in delivering research and digital design projects across Europe, the Middle East and the US.

PennEngineering

PennEngineering is marking 20 years in Galway with 20 new jobs for the region. The fastening-technology manufacturer is gearing up for major digital transformation at its Galway facility. It’s making a multimillion-euro investment in upskilling all 200 of its staff and preparing to welcome new hires over the next three years.

The company caters to clients across automotive, electronics, medical, energy and aviation. Its new roles will span engineering, supply chain, operations, managerial and finance.

Quantum Computer Engineering Centre

There are also job opportunities on the way for researchers.

Ireland’s first centre for quantum computer engineering is set to open up at Tyndall National Institute in Cork.

The Quantum Computer Engineering Centre (QCEC) will be based at a new facility on Cork’s North Mall and will have vacancies for 45 researchers.

Tyndall will require five senior research leaders for the QCEC, including a centre head.

Tigera

Also set to hire in Cork is Tigera, a US start-up that specialises in Kubernetes security. Tigera’s new Cork base will serve as its EMEA headquarters.

The San Francisco-led company also has offices in Vancouver and Toronto. Job opportunities at its new Irish base will be in development, software engineering, business development and marketing.

