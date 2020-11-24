Dún Laoghaire’s Snapfix set to double headcount with €1.5m funding

Snapfix will be hiring at its Dún Laoghaire and New York bases across sales, marketing and engineering for its photo-based task-management platform.

In a world where collaborative tools have become a vital part of working life, Snapfix has raised €1.5m in a pre-Series A funding round. The company – which is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin – has developed a platform that allows users to take a photo or video of a task and assign it to a team member, who can accept it and mark it as complete with coloured labels.

The funding round involved angel and institutional investors from the US, the UK, Europe, Australia and Ireland, including HBAN and the European Angels Fund. Snapfix will use the money to expand into new markets next year and grow its teams in Dún Laoghaire and New York, bringing its total headcount from 15 to around 30.

Snapfix has confirmed to Siliconrepublic.com that the majority of the new roles will be at its Dublin office. They will span sales, marketing and engineering.

‘2021 is set to be a big year’

Snapfix is an Irish-owned company founded in 2019 by Paul McCarthy, a software engineer and property manager. Earlier this year, McCarthy won the Lead Entrepreneur award in Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme.

As remote working and distancing protocols continue around the world, Snapfix said it has seen “huge demand” for its management tool across Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

It’s currently helping hospitality businesses carry out necessary tasks in maintenance, health and safety and cleaning while Covid-19 restrictions stay in place. Some companies are also using the Snapfix system to communicate hygiene standards in foyers and lobbies.

The company has customers in facility management, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and engineering. This includes Dublin Airport and Cork Airport, OCS and hotel groups such as Hilton, Intercontinental and Radisson.

Speaking about the impact of technology on modern communication, McCarthy said that “workplace communication still hasn’t caught up”.

“Task management remains a painstaking and paper-led activity with teams often communicating on post-it notes, emails, texts and phone calls,” he said. “It becomes increasingly difficult to stay up to speed on task progress.

“It’s both rewarding and motivating, especially in a global pandemic and with countries in lockdown, to have completed our latest fundraising round. As a result, 2021 is set to be a big year for Snapfix with new hires, a new focus on sales and entry into new markets.”