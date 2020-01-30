Snapfix CEO Paul McCarthy wins New Frontiers Lead Entrepreneur award

Of the 30 start-ups participating in the New Frontiers programme, Paul McCarthy’s business Snapfix impressed judges most with its potential for scaling and simple solution.

On Wednesday (29 January), Snapfix CEO Paul McCarthy was named as the winner of the New Frontiers Lead Entrepreneur award.

The award was presented as part of the New Frontiers programme, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland, and aims to accelerate the development of sustainable new businesses that have strong employment and growth potential.

McCarthy received his award at the New Frontiers Annual Showcase, which was held in conjunction with TU Dublin Hothouse and IADT Media Cube and sponsored by William Fry.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, William Fry associate Darran Brennan said: “This is the fifth year we’ve involved with this programme and it’s the fifth year we’ve hosted this programme. It’s a wonderful, diverse group of people as well, and that’s something that we’ve seen more and more.

“What we’ve noticed is creativity, inclusivity and resilience are the three characteristics which make up a wonderful entrepreneur.”

Snapfix

Overall, there were 30 start-ups present at the showcase. The four judges on the panel, Heidi Corr, Vlad Evseev, Jacob Claflin and Dr James Kennedy, deemed McCarthy to be worthy of the Lead Entrepreneur award for his business Snapfix, which is a mobile platform used for the maintenance and upkeep of buildings.

When it was announced that McCarthy had won the award, along with a €3,000 prize, the Snapfix CEO said: “I just can’t believe it! I wasn’t expecting it, so I’m absolutely thrilled.”

McCarthy explained how Snapfix works to Siliconrepublic.com: “Snapfix is a very simple, photo-based platform for the maintenance and upkeep of buildings. We use photos, tiles and messages – just like Whatsapp – to manage everything in the building from maintenance, to fire safety, to housekeeping, cleaning, renovations and fit-outs.”

What’s next for Snapfix?

Now that the company has completed the New Frontiers programme, Snapfix will focus on selling its product across Ireland, the UK and the United States in the year ahead.

Corr, who was a judge at the competition and is an investment consultant at Dublin BIC, said: “When we assessed, we looked for timing. Timing is always crucial, the opportunities within a marketplace, the size of the potential market, how have they started the process and how have they validated the product.

Discussing McCarthy’s win, she said: “This year’s winner actually stood out to us because it’s a very simple solution, its scaling is actually going to be quite seamless because the target markets that he has actually reached out to are mainly global.

“He has a very strong team behind him and they have raised €800,000 and they’re now looking for the next funding round of €2m.”

Kennedy, who is CTO of Kastus Technologies, said: “Talent, dedication and commitment from this year’s entrepreneurs set a very high standard and delivers shared knowledge creation, innovation and jobs within the global economy.

“It is evident that the entrepreneurial spirit is vibrant and the guidance and support from the New Frontiers team have contributed to the growth of individual companies.”