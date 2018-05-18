Weekend takeaway: Human v AI

Everything you ever wanted to know about AI, automation and the future of humanity and work in this essential weekend sci-tech round-up.

With the US and China dominating in the field of AI research, EU member states are starting to realise that competing against one another will only lead to failure.

The factory floor was once a loud environment peppered with the shouts of human workers, but rapid automation is seeing many of them fall silent.

The robots are coming, but are they a friend or a foe? We checked in with Laurence Buchanan from EY to discuss the various ways automation could affect both employees and employers.

Lining Yao, founding director of the Morphing Matter Lab at Carnegie Mellon University, wants to blur the distance between computer bits and atoms.

Worried about the future of work? If you can’t beat the robots, join them.

For eShopWorld’s John O’Connell, it is the rapid pace of technological change that keeps his work varied and interesting.

Automation and robotics will have a huge impact on the working world as we know it. So, how can you stay relevant in the age of automation? Hays’ Jacky Carter has some advice.

Sensors capable of sending data streams remotely as part of the IoT sphere are going to be big business, but with so many standards it gets confusing quite fast.

Do workers and AIs have to be enemies? Not necessarily. If deployed correctly, machine learning and AI can free up workers from the most odious of tasks, writes Vin Vashishta.

IBM’s Alan Cooke says that today’s business leaders need to be reinventors with a vision to integrate AI with IoT across their business.