Apple hires key Lamborghini executive to work on its self-driving car

Luigi Taraborrelli, who has worked at Lamborghini for more than two decades, will help Apple potentially get a car on the road by 2025.

Apple has reportedly hired one of Lamborghini’s top executives to work on its not-so-secret self-driving car project.

People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that Luigi Taraborrelli, a 20-year Lamborghini veteran who led the Italian carmaker’s chassis and vehicle dynamics, will be joining Apple as it prepares for a market launch in the next few years.

According to his LinkedIn page, Taraborrelli joined Lamborghini in 2001 and soon rose ranks to become a key executive in the company steering a team of engineers.

He has worked on Lamborghini models such as the Urus, Huracan, Aventador and other limited series ones.

With a background in car and materials engineering, Taraborrelli brings a wealth of experience to the table at Apple as it steps up work on what is known as Project Titan after years of setbacks. The project was first launched in 2014 and has recently lost key talent.

Doug Field, who headed the company’s car efforts for three years, left Apple in September 2021. Mark Gurman, journalist and Apple expert, tweeted at the time that Field’s departure was “probably the largest setback” for Apple’s car project, with the expected launch date “further out now, if ever”.

Field was replaced by Kevin Lynch, who also spearheads Apple’s watch and health units, days after his departure.

In May, Apple also hired long-time Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic to bring her experience and expertise to Project Titan. Before joining Apple, Ujkashevic was Ford’s global director of safety engineering and had been working at the US carmaker for more than three decades.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to launch a car by 2025. The car will reportedly have a limousine-like interior that will allow riders to face each other and potentially come without a steering wheel or pedals – giving way to fully autonomous technology.

