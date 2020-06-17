Anyone in the US can now buy Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot for $74,500

After years of viral video demonstrations, Boston Dynamics is now selling its four-legged Spot robot to anyone with enough money.

Boston Dynamics has had quite a turbulent company history since its foundation all the way back in 1992, including being acquired by Google in 2013. Now, following its subsequent acquisition by Japan’s SoftBank Group in 2017, the company is starting to put its robot creations on the market.

Its latest creation for sale is Spot, the dog-like robot that is able to climb stairs and traverse rough terrain. However, rather than being designed for lifting heavy objects, Spot’s main function is to use its camera array to create 3D maps of buildings, monitor areas hazardous for humans and even to assist in hospitals.

Users of Spot through the company’s early adopter programme used the machine in a variety of environments including power generation facilities, decommissioned nuclear sites, factory floors, construction sites and research laboratories. Spot was also used to explore projects for creative industries, such as dancing on stage and performing in theme parks.

Boston Dynamics said that it is now available for commercial and industrial sale, once they meet the $74,500 asking price for the Explorer model, and can be adapted to a range of data collection and computer vision roles.

Different type of buyers

Add-ons such as lidar will add an extra $18,450 to the price tag.

“At Boston Dynamics, we have spent decades creating and refining robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence because we believe agile robots can solve a broad range of real world problems,” said Marc Raibert, chair and founder of Boston Dynamics.

“The combination of Spot’s sophisticated software and high-performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work. Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn’t been successful.”

Speaking to The Verge, the company’s vice-president of business development, Michael Perry, said that the type of people or groups looking to buy Spot vary quite differently.

“Some of the customers we’re speaking to are in the ‘shut up and take my money’ mode,” he said. “But others say, ‘I’m interested in Spot, but I want to come to your lab and drive a robot or for you to come visit me.’”