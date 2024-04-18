Boston Dynamics reveals freaky flexible electric robot Atlas

The new robot is capable of some very unique forms of movement, and Boston Dynamics claims it won’t be ‘constrained by a human range of motion’.

Boston Dynamics has unveiled a sleek new version of its Atlas humanoid robot, which is fully electric and able to move in impressive – and unsettling – ways.

The company shared a promotional video of the electric robot standing up from a prone position, in a way that human contortionists could only dream of achieving. Boston Dynamics said this version of Atlas will be stronger than its predecessor and have a “broader range of motion than any of our previous generations”.

The announcement comes shortly after the company chose to retire the hydraulic version of Atlas, the company’s iconic robot that was capable of performing various feats such as running and doing somersaults.

The company said it has focused on humanoid robots as it is a useful design for machines “working in a world designed for people”. But Boston Dynamics said that the form doesn’t limit how a robot can move and claims its new version of Atlas will move in ways that “exceed human capabilities”.

“We designed the electric version of Atlas to be stronger, more dexterous and more agile,” Boston Dynamics said in a blogpost. “Atlas may resemble a human form factor, but we are equipping the robot to move in the most efficient way possible to complete a task, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion.”

The company said it is beginning the journey of this new robot with Hyundai, as the company’s sites are a “perfect testing ground for new Atlas applications”. Boston Dynamics told TechCrunch that this pilot testing will begin early next year, with full production planned a few years later.

The focus on robotics has been growing in recent years, particularly as a way to address labour shortages. Earlier this year, Figure AI – a start-up focused on humanoid robotics – raised $675m at a $2.6bn valuation, with support and partnerships with several tech giants including Microsoft and OpenAI.

In February, robotics start-up Monumental raised $25m to deploy autonomous robots across European construction sites.

