CeADAR shares open-source AI tools for financial services

The research centre has released a dataset and an AI chat model tailored to the financial services sector and claims the model has gained ‘huge traction’ in the developer community.

CeADAR, the Irish research centre for applied AI, has released two new tools to help the financial services sector incorporate generative AI.

The first of these tools is a dataset designed to fine tune large language models (LLMs) with a focus on financial conversations. This dataset is called FinTalk and includes data extracted from public conversations on places such as Reddit. It is tagged with categories such as personal finance, financial information and public sentiment.

CeADAR said FinTalk can improve an AI model’s understanding of financial topics and help develop more contextually aware financial chatbots or assistants.

To help the financial services sector further, the second tool CeADAR has launched is an open-source chat model that is tailored for finance and economic discussions. This model – FinanceConnect – will help businesses generate finance-related content that is up to professional standards, according to the research centre.

Dr Arsalan Shahid, head of CeADAR’s Connect group, said FinanceConnect has gotten “huge traction in the developer community” with more than 5,000 downloads within the first month of its release. He also claims FinanceConnect outperforms competing models like BloombergGPT in “a number of benchmarks”.

“These tools will empower financial services companies to embrace AI in a manner that aligns with the highest standards of trust and ethics that are essential when deploying the technology,” Shahid said. “CeADAR is committed to providing Irish businesses with state-of-the-art resources to take full advantage of emerging technologies in AI as they become increasingly essential.

“These tools will help financial services companies to trial generative AI and ultimately improve their business offerings.”

Last month, AI researcher with CeADAR Dr Polat Goktas said 2024 is a “crucial moment” to leverage AI innovation to enhance human potential, productivity and creativity.

