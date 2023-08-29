OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT for enterprise customers

In its biggest announcement since ChatGPT, OpenAI has a new enterprise-grade offering with more privacy and security.

Responding to “unprecedented demand” for ChatGPT inside organisations, OpenAI has finally launched the AI chatbot for enterprise customers.

ChatGPT Enterprise is powered by GPT-4, the company’s most powerful model yet, and it is claimed to offer “enterprise-grade security and privacy” along with unlimited higher-speed access to GPT-4, longer context windows for processing longer inputs and other upgrades.

The launch is OpenAI’s most significant product drop since ChatGPT was first unveiled nine months ago. “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customised for your organisation and that protects your company data,” OpenAI wrote.

As a result of the enhanced privacy and security protocols on ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI stressed in its announcement yesterday (28 August) that it does not train the model on a business customer’s data or conversations or learn from their usage.

The new offering also removes “all usage caps” and performs “up to two times faster” than ChatGPT for individuals. Coupled with the fact that it allows for large scale deployment, the new ChatGPT is a strong competitor to Bing Chat Enterprise, which Microsoft launched last month.

“Businesses interested in ChatGPT Enterprise should get in contact with us. While we aren’t disclosing pricing, it’ll be dependent on each company’s usage and use cases,” OpenAI added.

Earlier this month, OpenAI offered another use for its advanced AI model. It argued that using GPT-4 for content moderation can result in much faster iteration of policy changes and reduce the time taken for the process “from months to hours”.

“We believe this offers a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms, where AI can help moderate online traffic according to platform-specific policy and relieve the mental burden of a large number of human moderators,” the company wrote on its website.

“Anyone with OpenAI API access can implement this approach to create their own AI-assisted moderation system.”

In June, OpenAI faced a major class-action lawsuit from a US law firm on the grounds that it scraped the internet to train ChatGPT, potentially violating the rights of millions.

