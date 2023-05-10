EU to pilot semiconductor supply chain monitoring system

The EU will be able to use this system to carry out a precise assessment of the semiconductor chips supply chain and any threats it may face.

Just under a month after the EU made a provisional deal on the Chips Act, it has today (10 May) announced plans to implement a system to monitor the semiconductor supply chain.

The Semiconductor Alert System will be included as part of the EU Chips Act, which aims to make the region a leader in supplying semiconductor chips. Collectively, the measures aim to double the EU’s global market share in semiconductors to 20pc by 2030.

The Act will see more than €43bn invested in policies targeting semiconductor supply chain improvements between now and 2030.

The global semiconductor chips shortage has been a concern for many global economies for some time now. The EU’s Chips Act aims to protect Europe’s supply.

The Semiconductor Alert System is a way for the EU to involve stakeholders in conserving the supply of chips in the region. The pilot system will aim to encourage stakeholders to raise awareness on any critical disruption along the semiconductors’ value chain.

The EU will be able to use this system to carry out a precise assessment of the supply chain and any threats it may face.

Any EU-based organisation that is affected by the shortage of semiconductor chips can now alert the Commission by filling out an online form here.

According to the EU, the survey is secure and it promised to make an effort to tackle any of the concerns raised by those who respond.

Their input will be examined by the European Semiconductor Expert Group (ESEG), which the EU has set up.

The group will be replaced by the Semiconductor Board, which will work to facilitate a crisis response to supply chain problems that the industry flags.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.