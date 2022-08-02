IERC research aims to tackle ‘dispatch downtime’ in Ireland’s solar plants

IERC has teamed up with Amarenco to optimise energy storage in solar plants with the help of AI, to reduce the time they have to spend offline.

A new project by the International Energy Research Centre (IERC) aims reduce the amount of time solar energy plants have to stop producing energy.

The COSTORE research project aims to reduce the amount of ‘dispatch downtime’ that occurs in solar plants around Ireland.

Also called dispatch down, this is when renewable energy operators are required to stop producing energy, due to curtailments or constraints within local power networks.

Wind Energy Ireland said that almost 8pc of wind generation was lost in the beginning of 2019 due to this issue.

This links to one of the biggest issues with renewables, which is the fluctuating levels of energy they generate.

To solve this problem, IERC researchers at the Tyndall National Institute in University College Cork, will examine the full potential of solar power plants and battery energy storage systems (BESS) working side by side.

The IERC has teamed up with Amarenco Solar Limited, one of the largest solar plant developers in Ireland, to find ways to increase energy storage so these plants can reduce their downtime to zero. The project is being funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

The COSTORE project aims to increase the amount of renewable energy Ireland produces and help solar plants to participate in ancillary grid services.

Tyndall National Institute head of energy research, Prof Brian Norton, said the project will find ways to achieve “optimal contributions” from solar power plants, with the support of energy storage and artificial intelligence.

“The rising levels of dispatch down compromise Ireland’s power system ability to reach its renewable energy targets, increase the financial risk for renewable energy-based power plant owners.” Norton said. “It is, therefore, a priority to maintain dispatch downtimes at their minimum possible level.”

The principal investigator of COSTORE, Dr Shafi Khadem, said the project will present a “bottom-up analysis” of solar plants and energy storage systems operating side-by-side, to find the best combination to achieve zero downtime.

“We will also look at why plants have to stop producing energy at certain times, for instance because of limitations on the power system, over frequency, etc,” Khadem said. “Artificial intelligence techniques will play a vital role in delivering these innovative solutions.”

