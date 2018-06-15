Deadline for entrants to Maker Faire Rome receives welcome extension

Hobbyists and inventors from across Europe are set to descend on Maker Faire Rome this October, and now there’s more time for you to apply.

Rome may have not been built in a day, but the ancient city is to play host to hundreds of enthusiastic makers. Creators, hobbyists and inventors will descend on Italy this October as part of Maker Faire Rome, the European edition of the festival that takes place in the US every year.

To be hosted from 12 to 14 October this year, Maker Faire Rome is organised by the city’s chamber of commerce and is looking to attract digital artists, inventors and students to showcase their ideas and creations.

Now in its sixth edition, this year’s event will focus on a number of topics close to the heart of makers, including the internet of things and electronics; artificial intelligence and big data; smart robotics and manufacturing; intelligent mobility and design; and coding and education.

For those interested in taking part, the organisers of the event have revealed that the deadline for maker applications from universities and research institutes has been extended out to 7 July.

Projects selected by a jury panel will be able to take part free of charge and, depending on their focus, could be included in the running for an award.

Among them is the Make to Care award, which is bestowed upon students who showcase the best technology for use in health and disability. Last year’s winning projects included an optically guided wheelchair and a rehabilitative exoskeleton called Orion.

The winner or winners of the prize will get a chance to fly out to Silicon Valley and meet other young innovators who are also making technology in this space.

Meanwhile, secondary schools in the EU will also be able to participate and get their own free space at the exhibition, with the deadline for applications approaching soon on 30 June.