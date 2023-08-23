Nvidia is using AI to boost cloud enterprises and gaming

The company is working with VMware to give more businesses access to generative AI models and is also using AI to make games look more realistic and immersive.

Nvidia has announced updates to its AI services and an expanded partnership with VMware to bring generative AI to enterprises.

The two companies plan to combine their services to give generative AI access to the hundreds of thousands of companies that use VMware’s cloud infrastructure.

Nvidia said the combined platform will let businesses customise models and run various types of generative AI applications such as chatbots, assistants and search. The platform will be built on VMware Cloud Foundation and feature Nvidia’s generative AI software and accelerated computing.

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang said enterprises are “racing” to integrate generative AI options into their businesses.

“Our expanded collaboration with VMware will offer hundreds of thousands of customers – across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and more – the full-stack software and computing they need to unlock the potential of generative AI using custom applications built with their own data,” Huang said.

Nvidia said the collaborative platform will include integrated AI tools, which are expected to let enterprises run AI models on their own data in a cost-efficient and private manner. Speaking about the expanded partnership, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said generative AI and multi-cloud are “the perfect match”.

“Customer data is everywhere – in their data centres, at the edge and in their clouds,” Raghuram said. “Together with Nvidia, we’ll empower enterprises to run their generative AI workloads adjacent to their data with confidence while addressing their corporate data privacy, security and control concerns.”

Nvidia, like many tech companies, has been riding the AI wave that began after ChatGPT soared in popularity last year. The company recently hit a major milestone in surpassing the $1trn valuation mark. This milestone was largely attributed to its decision to go all in on AI tech.

Enhanced gaming

Meanwhile, Nvidia has revealed new AI enhancements to improve the visual quality of games and apps.

The company revealed its latest AI-powered graphics tool called the DLSS 3.5, which is designed to improve the quality and performance of games. The latest version features a ray reconstruction feature that Nvidia described as “groundbreaking”. This feature uses AI to enhance ray-traced computer graphics.

The company claims this improves lighting effects such as reflections, illumination and shadows to create a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. Other features included in this latest Nvidia offering are deep learning anti-aliasing and frame generation.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.