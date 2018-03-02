7 engineers you need to follow on Twitter

To round off Engineers Week, we’ve compiled a list of a few fantastic engineers you should be following on Twitter.

This week, we took a closer look at the different career paths available to engineers. There are so many different avenues available and many of them aren’t down the traditional routes of mechanical, chemical or structural.

More and more, we are seeing software engineers, data engineers, network engineers and many other options as the world of technology advances. For those looking to pursue a career in engineering, check out some of the top companies looking for you right now.

To finish off our coverage of Engineers Week, we thought we’d direct your attention to a few fantastic engineers to follow on Twitter.

Roma Agrawal (@RomaTheEngineer)

Roma Agrawal is a chartered structural engineer based in London. She has worked on several major engineering projects, including the Shard, the tallest building in western Europe, designing the foundations and the iconic spire.

My interview in today's independent – engineering is a caring profession, yes it is! https://t.co/vKm3DfgO2k #BUILT — Roma Agrawal (@RomaTheEngineer) February 20, 2018

Agrawal is also an active diversity campaigner, championing women in engineering. Her book, Built: The Hidden Stories Behind our Structures, was published earlier this year.

Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud)

Bobak Ferdowsi, also known as NASA’s Mohawk Guy, is an American systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Mars 2020’s SHERLOC instrument:

👉 has a delightful name

👉is carrying a piece of Mars home

👉 measures materials for future explorershttps://t.co/9AhNPn77yz pic.twitter.com/qcgSOTRW7o — Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud) February 13, 2018

Ferdowsi served on the Cassini-Huygens and Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity missions, where he gained notoriety for his unusual and fantastic hairstyle.

Poornima Vijayashanker (@poornima)

Former Inspirefest speaker Poornima Vijayashanker is the founder of Femgineer, a start-up that seeks to “guide future tech leaders toward fulfilling careers and personal freedom” through globally accessible courses, workshops and resources.

Designing for accessibility isn't limited to designers! Your entire product team needs to be involved. Learn how to educate your team from Laura Allen in today's Build episode: https://t.co/nl7cWnUYKL pic.twitter.com/L32igPFlXf — poornima (@poornima) February 27, 2018

Vijayashanker has a degree with a double major in electrical engineering and computer science. She was also the founding engineer at Mint, where she helped build, launch and scale the product until it was acquired by Intuit.

Jeffrey Roe (@Jeffrey_Roe)

Jefferey Roe is an engineer, hackerspace member and maker of all sorts of contraptions, according to his Twitter bio.

Here in the @RadissonDublin today for the @scienceirel Discover Partnership meeting representing @DublinMaker. Great chance to talk to so many other projects who received funding #BelieveInScience pic.twitter.com/KIKae2TOFs — Jeffrey Roe (@Jeffrey_Roe) February 15, 2018

He is a council member of Engineers Ireland and a STEPS outreach volunteer, promoting engineering as a career.

Roe is also the CEO of Tog, a hackerspace company in Dublin that gives members 24/7 access to work on projects or just hang out.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s also currently the general manager of communication and mobile payment service provider TelClic Ltd.

Ayah Bdeir (@ayahbdeir)

As the founder of LittleBits, Ayah Bdeir is one of the leaders in the maker movement and a proponent of the open internet of things (IoT). LittleBits makes technology kits that encourage children to create inventions.

Excited to share this announcement, at @littleBits our commitment to education and hands on learning fuels everything we do. Now with @pearson we get to up our game, scale out reach and give educators and districts deep support in engaging their students. https://t.co/PMqLiSxXIb — ayah bdeir (@ayahbdeir) January 29, 2018

Bdeir has degrees in computer engineering and sociology from the American University of Beirut. She is considered a leader in IoT and has spoken at conferences such as TED and SXSW about the maker movement, the importance of democratising technology and IoT.

Dr David McKeown (@dj_mckeown)

Dr David McKeown is a research engineer in the University College Dublin School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, where he lectures on kinematics.

McKeown is also a co-founder of Dublin Maker, Science Hack Day Dublin and Artek Circle.

Now starts Engineers week. The official start of the Engineer hunting season. A cruel and outdated tradition. Please leave a saucer of milk at your backdoor and provide refuge to any Engineers you see. #engweek18 — David McKeown (@dj_mckeown) February 25, 2018

McKeown is a very active science communicator and regularly speaks at Dublin’s Ignite talks and Electric Picnic music festival.

Abbie Hutty (@a_hutty)

Mechanical engineer Abbie Hutty has worked as the lead structures engineer on the ESA ExoMars rover vehicle. In 2016, she was elected as the youngest ever fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

On a rail replacement bus to London to talk on @SkyNews about how great it is to be a woman in science. If that doesn't demonstrate my passion for the industry I don't know what does! #WomeninScience — Abbie Hutty (@a_hutty) February 11, 2018

Hutty is now a lead spacecraft structures engineer at Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage.

She is also a strong advocate for STEM education, and promotes careers in the space industry.