Apple’s latest acquisition is Seattle AI start-up Xnor.ai

There are already rumours that the acquisition could see Xnor.ai’s technology improve Siri and other AI and machine learning tasks on the iPhone.

As the war to build the best smartphone camera rages on, Apple has purchased an AI start-up called Xnor.ai, in a move that has already had an impact on customers who have purchased Wyze cameras.

Based in Seattle, Xnor.ai has developed technology that runs deep learning models on edge devices, such as phones IoT devices, cameras, drones and embedded CPUs. Founded in 2016 by Ali Farhadi and Mohammad Rastegari, the start-up has already secured customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive, retail, photography and consumer electronics.

One such customer is Wyze, the smart home security start-up that focuses on manufacturing affordable video surveillance solutions. As detailed by The Verge, Wyze has been using Xnor.ai’s technology since last summer, positioning the partnership as a major selling point for its $19.99 security cameras.

However, in November 2019, presumably when talks of an acquisition began, Wyze issued a statement saying that Xnor.ai had terminated its contract, informing customers that by January 2020, a firmware update would remove Xnor.ai’s tech from Wyze’s cameras.

Potential iPhone integrations

The AI start-up’s technology could be incorporated into future iPhones, improving Siri and other AI and machine learning-based tasks, according to MacRumors. As usual, Apple’s statement was vague, with the company saying it will not discuss its purpose or plans.

While Apple is quiet about the deal, which was reportedly worth $200m, GeekWire shared an image illustrating how Xnor.ai’s computer vision tool can identify different objects and humans in photographs, using software that could reside on the iPhone, rather than in the cloud.

Xnor.ai, which recently ranked in 44th place on Forbes list of America’s most promising AI companies, had raised $14.6m funding since it was launched in 2016. In 2019, the start-up developed a standalone AI chip capable of running “for years” on solar power or a coin-sized battery.

The news comes about a month after Apple confirmed that it acquired Cambridge AI start-up Spectral Edge, a start-up that combines patented image fusion tech with deep learning to reveal more of the colour, detail and clarity in an image.

In the past, Tim Cook has admitted that the company buys a company every two to three weeks on average, so acquisitions aren’t always a huge deal. Cook said that Apple is “primarily looking for talent and intellectual property” when it completes these deals.