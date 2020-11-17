7 black women founders ready to boost their business

This month’s Boost Her Biz virtual summit has set out to showcase black women entrepreneurs in an effort to increase their share of early-stage funding.

The Boost Her Biz virtual summit takes place on 19 November, and this month’s event is focused primarily on back women founders, both as speakers and attendees.

Describing this as an untapped market for investors, the event addresses the fact that, typically, less than 1pc of venture capital funding goes to women of colour each year, with black women founders in particular seeing as little as 0.2pc of VC funding in 2016.

The event is spearheaded by Global Invest Her CEO Anne Ravanona, an Irishwoman whose goal it is to see 1m women entrepreneurs funded by 2030. In light of the recent widespread resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, Ravanona has devised this event to ensure that target is reached for a diverse spread of women founders.

We need to keep beating the drum louder! In Africa there are more #female #entrepreneurs than anywhere in the world, but they aren't VC, PE or even investor backed! We will not be left out! Let's move. I’m excited to be speaking at #BoostHerBiz – Black Fe…https://t.co/hQgjb9f6Ox — Medsaf.com (@MedsafCom) November 17, 2020

Vivian Nwakah

One speaker at Boost Her Biz this week is Vivan Nwakah, founder and CEO of Medsaf.

Medsaf is described as a one-stop shop for healthcare stakeholders to purchase, manage, and track medications in complicated supply chains. The main objective for the Nigerian company is to ensure access to safe medications in emerging markets, a goal inspired by Nwakah witnessing the dangers of fake medication in Nigeria first-hand.

For Nwakah, a first-generation Nigerian who grew up in the US, this is her second start-up venture. As of 2017, the company had more than 300 pharmacies and hospitals signed up to the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nwamaka Agbakoba (@mkcurvy)

Nwamaka Agbakoba

Working in fashion and e-commerce, Nwamaka Agbakoba is founder and CEO of MKCurvy, an African-inspired fashion brand.

Inspired by childhood visits to markets in Ibadan, western Nigeria, Agbakoba wants to weave the colours and fabrics of African patterns into mainstream fashion. All pieces sold by MKCurvy are produced in Africa within a women-driven supply chain.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Agbakoba was educated in the US and now lives in Edmonton, Canada. From here she strives to represent African design in a global context, and in 2018 MKCurvy was named Best Fashion Designer at African Fashion Week Edmonton.

Do they want Carbon Saver without realizing? 😉 This is a call to all architects and interior designers. Join us and take part to the design of your next #CAD solution… by architects for architects. An AI based solution that rea…https://t.co/V35l6Wervm https://t.co/Arw5Rb6rXr — Nurra Barry (@NurraBarry) August 10, 2020

Nurra Barry

Described as a friend to both architects and the planet, Carbon Saver aims to tackle repetitive tasks in architectural drawing as well as the carbon footprint of construction. Led by founder and CEO Nurra Barry, the French company is building a SaaS solution which will assign a carbon indicator at the design stage, as well as automating some of the technical drawing.

Founded in February, this early-stage project is still in development but has already been certified by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition with a GreenTech Innovation label, attesting to the project’s innovation and growth potential.

Thankful for my amazing nursing profession and the people who allow me to lead them! As well as the women and families who trust us with their lives #notonmywatch pic.twitter.com/WcKusVQS5D — Rose Horton (@HapiOBRN) November 28, 2019

Rose Horton

Rose Horton is co-founder of Antonia & Grace, a maternal health start-up based in the US.

Horton is executive director of women’s and infant health at Emory Decatur Hospital with years of experience in maternity nursing behind here. Over these years, however, the rate and trend of maternal morbidity became a huge concern of hers.

According to research presented by Horton, women in the US are more likely to die from childbirth or pregnancy-related causes than in any other high-income country, and black women die at a rate of three to four times that of white women. Horton believes standardisation of care and the use of evidence and data to drive decision-making in nursing care can help turn this stark trend around.

It's been a long journey since we started in 2012. PopCom Founder & CEO Dawn Dickson takes us down memory lane to show us first ever PopCom machines – https://t.co/qm8ZFdK3bP — PopCom (@PopComTech) November 14, 2020

Dawn Dickson-Akboghene

The latest venture from four-time founder Dawn Dickson-Akboghene is PopCom, a Columbus, Ohio-based start-up founded in 2017. PopCom is on a mission to improve the humble vending machine with an intelligent update.

PopCom’s software adds data and analytics to kiosks and vending machines using technology such as facial recognition, artificial intelligence and blockchain. With the motto ‘if it fits, it sells’, PopCom invites retailers with any product suitable to their machine bays to try out its digital pop-up shop system.

PopCom has already raised $2.3m through equity crowdfunding, and its latest round just opened last month.

An imposter has entered the chat!😱 – https://t.co/SrCaq80sYc

Events, support, funding information for up to £25k, some content and my story of how hackers took over my Digital Leaders presentation. pic.twitter.com/C2fZ3oevqB — AH Innovations (@ahinnovations) October 15, 2020

Krissi Boakye

Based in the UK, Krissi Boakye is founder and CEO of AH Innovations, a tech consultancy firm taking steps to innovate in insurtech.

Still in development, AH Innovations is creating a digital medical certificate to connect medical records to travel insurance. The small company also provides IT consultancy to businesses of all sizes, advising on and delivering tech solutions.

In 2017, Boakye was a global nominee for that year’s NASA Space Apps Challenge representing her internet of things-based idea to manage natural disasters with using track and trace. She also participated in the New Blood Shift programme from D&AD, a non-profit advertising and design association.

When I first started public speaking I wished there was an instruction manual to get started! Well, I made just that! Download my free guide to help you get started in the speaking industry! https://t.co/44Me5dtWX1 #Entrepreneurship #vision #succes #communicate #faith #consulting pic.twitter.com/JPDsuMF8Au — Perfect Pitches By P (@PerfectPitchP) November 17, 2020

Precious L Williams

One speaker many founders might like to take tips from is ‘killer pitch master’ Precious L Williams. The founder and CEO of Perfect Pitches by Precious, Williams teaches the art of the killer pitch to businesspeople, entrepreneurs and public speakers.

Williams honed her pitching craft raising money for her first company, a lingerie brand called Curvy Girlz, winning 13 of the 14 pitch competitions she entered. Her client list now includes Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft and NBCUniversal and her book, Bad Bitches and Power Pitches, targets her advice to women entrepreneurs and speakers specifically.