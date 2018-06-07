Donegal start-up Cerebreon wins €30,000 in NDRC pitch-off

Cerebreon brings machine intelligence to the insolvency sector.

Donegal start-up Cerebreon Technologies emerged on top out of a cohort of 10 start-ups competing in a pitch-off at the latest investor day at Dublin’s NDRC.

The nine other companies that competed in the pitch-off were: InvizBox, Genuid, SKMMP, UrbanFox, Evopass, Advanced Radio Mapping, Evidential.tech, SparroWatch and Depublish.

Cerebreon brings machine intelligence to the insolvency sector, increasing efficiency, reducing default levels and improving net margins for all stakeholders.

The company can now avail of €30,000 in follow-on investment from the NDRC.

“Cerebreon successfully portrayed its excellent solution to what it convincingly depicted as a global problem, standing out as the business with the most scalable opportunity,” said NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

“Although it took the judges some time to come to a decision, Cerebreon stood out as having serious potential for growth in international markets. This finishing investment will be coupled with further support from NDRC in areas including investor relations both here and abroad, helping to progress the business further.”

Business boot camp

The NDRC, which focuses on early-stage, pre-seed start-ups, is one of Europe’s leading start-up accelerators and this week secured Government backing for continued funding.

Since its founding in 2006, the NDRC has generated 680 high-value jobs, and €152m has been secured in follow-on funding by its start-ups.

“Throughout NDRC’s first decade of investing, the early-stage efforts of entrepreneurs in Ireland have continued to deliver exciting investment propositions,” Hurley said.

“We look forward to seeing this trend continue with future investments, which will run later this year.”

NDRC is currently seeking start-ups for its upcoming investment programmes in Galway and Dublin, with further information available here.