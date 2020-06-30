ChirpComm wins top prize at NDRC Pre-Commercialisation Programme

Cork start-up ChirpComm has won the top prize at the NDRC Pre-Commercialisation Programme for its signal modulation chips which it provides to smartphone manufacturers and mobile chipset vendors.

On Tuesday (30 June), Cork start-up ChirpComm was named winner of the NDRC Pre-Commercialisation Programme, beating nine other competitors with its next-generation signal modulation chips.

ChirpComm provides smartphone manufacturers and mobile chipset vendors with signal modulation chips, which the start-up describes as superior to and compatible with previous-generation wireless communication systems.

ChirpComm’s chipset, based on proprietary chirped orthogonal waveform technology, gives a four-fold improvement in network capacity over competing techniques, at the same cost.

Support from NDRC

The Cork-based start-up successfully completed NDRC’s Pre-Commercialisation Programme, which aims to identify and support promising researchers as they explore a pathway to commercialising their research.

Through a rigorous engineering process, participants are introduced to entrepreneurial tools and techniques, work collaboratively as part of a commercially-focused team, meeting entrepreneurial role models and expanding their networks over a five-month period.

Over the past three years, teams on the programme have gone on to raise more than €3m in funding.

Helen Fullen, pre-accelerator leader at NDRC, commented: “Congratulations to ChripComm on the win today, a very exciting proposition to emerge from research with a significant global market opportunity.

“The quality of pre-commercialisation teams continues to improve each year. At NDRC, we want to see more ideas like this and to meet innovative researchers and scientists with a passion to change the world.”

Kevin Burke from Enterprise Ireland said: “The programme helps research scientists acquire new commercialisation skills so they can develop, test and validate their initial customer and product assumptions, with a view to applying for follow-on Enterprise Ireland commercialisation funding.

“Our team of commercialisation specialists will continue to work closely with the participant teams to help them achieve their commercialisation ambitions.”

The other start-ups taking part in the Pre-Commercialisation Programme showcase were health monitoring platform DSRL; optical monitoring device firm FloDX; pharmaceutical coating monitoring tech iSlight; online learning platform LCP; biomarker-based platform MetHealth; agri-food start-up Organic Proof; road repair start-up Self-healing Asphalt; and retail-tech firm RDex.